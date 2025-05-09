Defence Ministry Issues 3-Year Order for Territorial Army Mobilization Across Commands

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, Centre empowers Army Chief to deploy the Territorial Army across commands for support duties, effective from February 2025 to February 2028.

In a strategic move to bolster national security amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Central Government has authorized the Chief of the Army Staff to mobilize the Territorial Army (TA) to support and supplement the regular Indian Army.

The Ministry of Defence, through a notification dated May 6, empowered the Army Chief to call out every officer and enrolled member of the TA for essential guarding or embodiment. The order will remain in force from February 10, 2025, to February 9, 2028.

The directive comes in the backdrop of increased military activity and recent border clashes between India and Pakistan, including attempts by Pakistan to target Indian military installations, which were swiftly neutralized.

The Territorial Army, established in 1949, recently marked its 75th anniversary and is known for its distinguished role during wars and in disaster relief, environmental, and humanitarian efforts. Fully integrated with the Indian Army, it has produced several gallantry and distinguished service awardees over the years.

According to the official notification, 14 out of the existing 32 TA Infantry Battalions are being considered for deployment across all major Indian Army commands—Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Northern, South Western, as well as Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948… the Chief of the Army Staff is empowered to call out every officer and enrolled person of the TA,” the government said.

The mobilization of these units will depend on available budget or reallocation through internal savings. In cases where other ministries request TA units, the cost will be borne by the respective ministries, not the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level security review meeting with top military officials on Friday. The session, conducted a day after thwarting a Pakistani offensive, focused on all critical developments related to national defence preparedness.

The government’s decisive move reflects a serious approach to managing the India-Pakistan conflict, ensuring all military arms are well-coordinated to maintain internal and external security during uncertain times.

