Operation Sindoor was India’s retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, signaling a firm response to cross-border aggression.

Defence Ministry Issues Directive to Media: No Live Coverage of Security Operations

The Ministry of Defence has issued a clear directive to media organizations and individuals, urging them not to broadcast or report live from areas where security or defense operations are underway.

This move is aimed at preserving the safety of armed forces personnel and ensuring operational secrecy.

Citing historic examples such as the Kargil War, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, the Ministry warned that real-time information leaks could have serious consequences.

Under Clause 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, only officially designated spokespersons are permitted to provide updates during ongoing anti-terror operations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All media channels, digital platforms and individuals are advised to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of defence operations and movement of security forces. Disclosure of such sensitive or source-based information may jeopardize operational effectiveness and… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 9, 2025

The Ministry stressed the importance of acting responsibly and being conscious of national security interests.

Top-Level Security Meeting Follows Drone Threat

In response to a recent attempted drone strike by Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level review meeting at the South Block in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on assessing the current security posture and response mechanisms.

Present were top military leaders, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Defence Secretary RK Singh.

This gathering came in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a targeted Indian operation conducted on Wednesday that destroyed nine terror-related facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was India’s retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, signaling a firm response to cross-border aggression.

Akash Missile System Foils Drone Attacks

Just a day after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to retaliate with coordinated drone attacks along the western border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian forces swiftly countered these incursions, employing advanced air defense systems and tactical readiness.

The Indian Army reported: “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

According to officials, the domestically developed Akash surface-to-air missile system played a pivotal role in neutralizing the aerial threat.

“The Made in India Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has been effectively used by the Indian armed forces in foiling Pakistani attacks towards Indian targets. Both the Indian Army and Air Force have the missile system all along the Pakistan border,” defence officials stated.

The Akash system is capable of engaging multiple air targets from any direction, offering protection to both static and mobile military assets.

Equipped with phased array guidance radar and real-time data processing capabilities, it enhances the armed forces’ preparedness against evolving aerial threats.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Indefinitely Suspended: How India-Pakistan Tensions Impact Cricket