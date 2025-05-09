Home
  • Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment

Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment

Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment

Defence Ministry Orders Embodiment Of 14 Territorial Army Battalions For Operational Deployment


In a significant move to enhance the operational readiness of the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence has issued a notification authorising the embodiment of 14 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army (TA). The order, issued under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948, empowers the Chief of the Army Staff to call out enrolled TA personnel to assist the regular army.

The notification lays down a structured plan for using TA battalions in various military commands across the country. The decision will remain in force for three years, from February 10, 2025, to February 9, 2028.

Wider Deployment Across Strategic Commands

Out of the total 32 Infantry Battalions in the Territorial Army, 14 have been selected for embodiment.

These units will be deployed across key military areas including Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The objective is to utilise these battalions for “essential guard or to be embodied for the purpose of supporting or supplementing the regular army.”

This marks a notable scaling-up of the Territorial Army’s integration with mainstream defence operations.

Funding Linked to Budget Availability

The notification clearly outlines financial provisions for the embodiment process.

“The embodiment shall be ordered provided the funds are available in the budget or have been made available by re-appropriation of the internal savings in the budget.”

It also states that if any TA units are called out at the request of other ministries, the cost will be borne by those ministries.

“For units embodied at the behest of Ministries other than Ministry of Defence, the cost will be debited to the respective Ministries and will not be included in the budget allocation of the Ministry of Defence.”

Order Valid for Three Years

The order will be effective from February 10, 2025, and continue until February 9, 2028.

It provides a clear timeline for the deployment of TA units, ensuring better planning and coordination with regular forces.

The official notification has been issued by Major General G S Choudhry, Joint Secretary.

