Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  • Defence Ministry Sanctions ₹100 Crore For New Sainik School In Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Defence Ministry Sanctions ₹100 Crore For New Sainik School In Assam’s Karbi Anglong

The Defence Ministry has approved ₹100 crore for the construction of a new Sainik School in Langvoku, Karbi Anglong, Assam.

Defence Ministry Sanctions ₹100 Crore For New Sainik School In Assam’s Karbi Anglong


The Defence Ministry has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for construction of a new Sainik School in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The new Sainik School will be constructed at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong district.

The Defence Ministry has released the amount of Rs 100 crore as grants-in-aid for construction of Sainik School building for the financial year 2024-25. This amount is released out of a total allocation of Rs 335.87 crore.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approving Rs 100 crore for the construction of Sainik School.
“Heartfelt gratitude to @DefenceMinIndia for sanctioning Rs 100 Cr for the construction of a Sainik School at Langvoku, Karbi Anglong. This will greatly enhance quality education and discipline among our students. Special thanks to Hon’ble RM @rajnathsingh ji for the support! This amount is released out of a total allocation of Rs 335.87 crores,” Pegu said on X.

Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for sanctioning funds for the construction of the second Sainik School in Assam.

In a post on X, Momin said, “A proud moment! Assam’s 2nd Sainik School to be built in Langvoku, 108th Bokajan (S.T.) LAC. Grateful to leaders for this milestone in education & empowerment! #Assam @PMOIndia @CMOfficeAssam.”

In another development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended the centenary celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and the inauguration of the newly built universal temple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhamsadeva at Silchar in Cachar district, confirmed an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was one of the greatest spiritual luminaries born in India who made profound contributions to our society.

“Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa not only enriched our Sanatana civilization but also provided timeless wisdom to the world at large,” Sarma said.On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered deep reverence to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and extended greetings to Swami Ganadhishananda, the Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram and everybody associated with the institution.

He also announced that the State Government will provide Rs 5 crore to the Hospital of the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram (Ma Sarada Charitable Dispensary) and another Rs 4 crore to repay the outstanding debt for the construction of the Universal Temple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhanshadeva at Silchar.

