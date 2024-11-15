Home
Friday, November 15, 2024
Dehradun Road Accident Claims Six Lives; Families Yet to Lodge Complaint

A road accident left six young individuals dead and one critically injured in Dehradun, authorities are awaiting a formal complaint.

Dehradun Road Accident Claims Six Lives; Families Yet to Lodge Complaint

A road accident in Dehradun claimed six young individuals, while one is critically injured and admitted to the hospital. Authorities in Dehradun are awaiting formal complaint from the families of the victims. According to The Times of India, the police are consulting legal experts to decide on the next step of action since preliminary investigations suggest the truck driver involved was not at fault.

Inspector KC Bhatt of the Cantt Police Station argued that in the absence of a written complaint, the case cannot be registered.”We have not received any complaint from the family members of the victims that could warrant case registration,” Bhatt stated.

Dehradun Accident

The fatal collision occurred early Tuesday morning, around 1:30 a.m., near ONGC Chowk in Dehradun. The victims were traveling in a Toyota Innova, which was reportedly speeding when it crashed into the rear of a container truck. The impact left the vehicle severely damaged, resulting in the immediate death of six passengers—three women and three men—all under the age of 25.

The sole survivor, 25-year-old Siddhesh Agrawal, was transported to Synergy Hospital in critical condition. He sustained serious head injuries and remains unable to provide a statement due to his fragile health status.

Initial Investigation and Cause of Accident

Preliminary findings indicate that the accident may have been caused by the speeding Innova, which collided with the rear left section of the container truck—a known blind spot for large vehicles. According to Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal, the crash impact was so severe that none of the six deceased passengers had a chance of survival.

“The young car owner, who was driving the vehicle, lost his life in the incident and, as such, cannot be held responsible under the existing law. The police are consulting with legal experts to explore possible actions in the case,” Inspector Bhatt explained, as reported by The Times of India.

Survivor’s Condition and Challenges for Investigators

Siddhesh Agrawal remains hospitalized, but his condition has stabilized. Due to the extent of his injuries, he has not yet been able to provide a firsthand account of the incident, which police believe could shed light on the moments leading up to the crash.

With no eyewitnesses able to recall the exact events, investigators have turned to available surveillance footage. CCTV recordings from various points along the car’s route indicate the vehicle was initially moving at a normal speed as it passed through prominent intersections like Rajpur Road, Saharanpur Chowk, Balliwala, and Ballupur. However, the footage shows the car suddenly accelerating as it neared the ONGC intersection—a factor believed to have contributed to the accident.

A Late-Night Drive Ends in Tragedy

Five of the six victims were residents of Dehradun, while one was from Chamba. According to initial accounts, the group had set out for a late-night drive before the fatal crash. Police continue to gather information on the events that led the vehicle to accelerate at such a high speed before the collision.

Waiting on Family Complaints and Expert Advice

Despite the severity of the accident, the police are in a difficult position as they await a formal complaint from the victims’ families, a necessary step to initiate legal proceedings. The authorities have also sought expert opinions to evaluate potential legal avenues in light of the fact that the driver of the Innova—who was also the car’s owner—did not survive the crash and, therefore, cannot be held legally accountable.

Filed under

Cantt Police Station dehradun ONGC Chowk road accident
