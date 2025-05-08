‘Dekho Taara Toota’: Jammu Residents React To Fresh Attacks By Pakistan

Jammu, known as the city of temples, was plunged into chaos late Thursday night as sudden flashes of light in the sky were followed by loud explosions and a total power blackout.

Jammu, known as the city of temples, was plunged into chaos late Thursday night as sudden flashes of light in the sky were followed by loud explosions and a total power blackout. The terrifying sequence of events unfolded just a day after the Indian Army carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While the government has not issued an official statement yet about the cause of the explosions, widespread panic gripped the city and its surrounding areas as residents feared a possible missile or drone strike.

“Missiles Are Flying Over Our Houses”: Eye-Witness Accounts Pour In

As the sky lit up with what many residents described as “shooting stars” or “fireballs,” videos and photos flooded social media. People who were out shopping or walking in their neighborhoods were caught completely off guard.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) posted real-time footage from the blackout and wrote:

“Missiles are flying over our houses in Jammu RIGHT NOW. This is not hearsay, I’m witnessing and recording it myself. The threat is real. Civilian lives are at stake.”

Another resident, Munaza, who lives in Sunjwan, shared how the entire neighborhood was shaken by the incident.

“The sky turned red, and there were several explosions. It felt like drones were flying above. The power went out, and the whole scene lasted for about half an hour before it started again,” she said.

“It Felt Like a War Was Happening Over Our Heads”

For many, the night’s events felt like something out of a war zone. Deepika Pushkar Nath, a lawyer and long-time Jammu resident, said her evening was interrupted by a sudden burst of light and sound.

“I was sitting in the garden at home when my daughter said, ‘dekho taara toota’ (look, a shooting star), and I could see multiple flares and hear loud explosions. The sky lit up, and then immediately there was a blackout across the city,” Nath recalled.

The eerie silence that followed was interrupted only by the buzz of people trying to figure out what had just happened. Within minutes, speculation surged on social media, with some fearing a full-scale attack following India’s military action in Pakistan the night before.

“Complete Blackout in Jammu”: Former Police Chief Weighs In

Even senior officials couldn’t ignore the urgency of the moment. SP Vaid, former Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, shared his reaction on X as the events were unfolding.

“Complete blackout in Jammu. Loud explosions—bombing, shelling, or missile strikes suspected. Fret not—Mata Vaishno Devi is with us, and so are the valiant Indian Armed Forces,” Vaid posted.

His words echoed the fear and faith many residents were holding onto during the unsettling night.

Operation Sindoor and the Bigger Picture

The incident occurred less than 48 hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated military strike that targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK. The operation was conducted in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including several civilians.

As tensions between the two countries reach their highest point in years, border regions and sensitive cities like Jammu have been placed on high alert. While Indian defence forces remain confident in their air surveillance and interception systems, the sudden explosions suggest heightened activity in the skies over Jammu.

Residents Still on Edge, Await Official Word

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Ministry of Defence about whether the explosions were caused by incoming missiles or defensive countermeasures. However, residents remain uneasy.

For many, it wasn’t just the explosions—it was the uncertainty, the blackout, and the sense that something far bigger could be unfolding. Some stayed up late into the night scrolling through updates. Others chose to shelter indoors and wait for the all-clear.

While normalcy began returning by early morning, the fear has not completely subsided. And until official updates offer clarity, Jammu’s residents remain alert, wary, and united in the face of fear.