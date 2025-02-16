Delayed Trains, Blocked Staircase : What Caused The Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station?

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in the deaths of 18 people as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains bound for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

A tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station resulted in the deaths of 18 people as thousands of passengers rushed to board trains bound for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Railway officials confirmed that the chaos began at platform number 14, where the Prayagraj Express was scheduled to depart. The situation worsened as two other Prayagraj-bound trains, the Swatantrata Senani Express and the Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, were delayed, leading to an uncontrollable crowd buildup.

Surge in Passengers Led to Panic

According to a statement from the railway ministry, a sudden and overwhelming surge in passengers led to panic, causing many individuals to faint amid the extreme congestion.

“When Prayagraj Express was standing at platform number 14, a heavy crowd was present at the platform. Passengers from the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani, which were delayed, were also present at platforms 12, 13, and 14. This led to a chaotic and uncontrollable situation,” said KPS Malhotra, DCP (Railways). He added that the stampede occurred at two separate locations: one on platform number 14 and another near the escalator at platform number 16.

Blocked Staircases Exacerbated the Situation

Railway officials have acknowledged that attempts to control the crowd may have inadvertently contributed to the tragedy. To manage the rush, railway personnel blocked staircases leading to platforms 14 and 15. However, as trains continued to be delayed, an increasing number of passengers attempted to use the blocked staircases, leading to overcrowding and suffocation.

“As people pushed towards the train or the staircase, the pressure from behind caused several individuals to fall, leading to the stampede. Others struggled to breathe as the congestion intensified,” said a railway official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Railways Orders High-Level Probe

In response to the tragedy, the railway ministry has ordered a high-level investigation into the causes and lapses that led to the stampede. Officials are expected to assess crowd management strategies and evaluate whether adequate preventive measures were in place to handle the unprecedented rush.

The disaster has raised serious concerns over passenger safety, particularly during large-scale religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela. Authorities are now under pressure to implement stricter crowd control measures and improve coordination between railway departments to prevent such incidents in the future.

Families Mourn as Authorities Scramble for Solutions

As grieving families deal with the loss of their loved ones, questions remain about the preparedness of railway authorities in handling massive crowds during peak travel seasons. Survivors of the stampede have demanded accountability, urging officials to take immediate steps to prevent another tragedy.

With the Maha Kumbh Mela expected to draw millions of devotees in the coming weeks, railway officials are now reviewing their crowd management protocols to ensure passenger safety at all major stations across the country.

