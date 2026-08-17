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Home > India News > ‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro

‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro

CISF officer suspended after passengers confronted him over alleged secret photos of a woman inside a Delhi Metro coach.

CISF Officer Suspended Over Alleged Photos Of Woman In Metro (Image: X)
CISF Officer Suspended Over Alleged Photos Of Woman In Metro (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 09:28 IST

A CISF personnel was suspended after passengers confronted him over allegations that he secretly photographed a woman inside a Delhi Metro coach late Saturday night. The incident occurred at AIIMS Metro Station on the Yellow Line and was captured in a video that went viral on social media on Sunday. The video shows commuters demanding to check the officer’s phone after he initially denied taking the pictures. They reportedly found the woman’s photos in his gallery, triggering a heated confrontation.

Delhi Metro passengers confront CISF officer over photos

The situation escalated into a physical altercation as passengers tried to take the officer’s phone and force him to delete the images. He resisted their attempts. The woman was heard saying, “What is this? Delete my photos.” People on social media said the alleged act, if proved, would be a matter of serious concern.

As per reports, the incident was reported to Metro Police through a PCR call at around 12:40 am on Sunday. Police sources said commuters, including the woman, told officials that the CISF officer had been taking her photographs without her consent.

Delhi Metro incident leads to immediate CISF suspension

Reportedly, police reached the spot, but the woman did not file a complaint. The matter was later brought to the attention of CISF officials. The incident nevertheless triggered immediate action against the personnel.

The CISF said the officer was suspended soon after the matter came to light and ordered an inquiry. The Delhi Metro unit said the allegation was being treated with the “utmost seriousness”.

Delhi Metro inquiry ordered after viral video

“A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered,” the agency said in a post on X.

The CISF added that appropriate action would be taken based on the inquiry findings. The Delhi Metro incident is now under investigation, while the viral video has drawn widespread attention online.

Also Read: Ashok Dham Temple Stampede: 7 Killed After Snapped Wire Sparks Panic Among Devotees    

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‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro
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‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro

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‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro
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