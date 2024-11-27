Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi after a social media argument led to a violent attack. Two minors have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Brutally Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Comment, 2 Minors Arrested

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Tuesday after a social media argument took a turn for real-life violence in a tragic incident in Delhi. The boy, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was attacked by three minors with a dagger at Ramlila Ground and was stabbed multiple times, killing him.

This heinous attack happened around 7:15 pm when the mother of the victim receives a call stating that her son has met with some accident. Rushing towards Ramlila Maidan, she finds her son lying unconscious in a blood pool close to an electric pole. The police version says that the teenager suffered several stabs on the back, stomach, and chest and also his hand is broken. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival.

Social Media Dispute Turns Fatal

The investigation further showed that it was a social media tussle that led to the whole incident. A statement posted by one of the accused on his account drew a controversy from the victim, which led to a tussle in social media. Angered by this statement, the three guys hatched a plan to punish him. They caught the boy in person and took it to the extreme, becoming violent. The three of them stabbed the victim at least 10 times, police officials said.

Suspects Detained, Probe Launched

Three minors were detained within hours of the attack. Police said the attackers have already confessed to the crime. According to them, a social media argument over the account was the primary motive for the violence. One police officer who is handling the case observed, “The boy whose account was commented on became enraged. He and his two friends then planned to take revenge.”

ALSO READ | Kidnapped As A Child, UP Man Returns To Family After 30 Years

Filed under

crime news Delhi Delhi Crime murder case
