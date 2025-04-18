Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
  Delhi: 17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death, 'Hindu Exodus' Posters Surface In Seelampur

Delhi: 17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death, ‘Hindu Exodus’ Posters Surface In Seelampur

Kunal, a 17-year-old garment shop worker, was stabbed by 4-5 youths while buying milk, just 50 meters from his home in New Seelampur’s J-Block around 7:38 PM.

Delhi: 17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death, ‘Hindu Exodus’ Posters Surface In Seelampur


Tension erupted in Delhi’s Seelampur on Thursday evening after a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, was brutally stabbed to death in front of his father. The shocking murder has sparked widespread protests, with residents accusing local authorities of inaction and raising fears of a communal divide.

The incident took place around 7:38 PM in New Seelampur’s J-Block. Kunal, a garment shop worker in Gandhi Nagar, was attacked by a group of 4-5 youths while he was on his way to buy milk, barely 50 meters from his home. Despite being rushed to JPC Hospital, doctors declared him dead during treatment.

His father, Rajbir Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, witnessed the horrific attack. “I saw them stabbing my son — there were five of them,” he told reporters.

Protests and Posters of Fear

As news of the murder spread, the victim’s family and local residents staged protests, blocking nearby roads and demanding swift justice. Police deployed additional forces in the area to control the situation, as visuals of heavy security presence flooded social media.

In a grim reflection of the fear gripping the locality, several families have pasted posters outside their homes reading “Hindu Exodus”, “This House is for Sale”, and “Yogi Ji, Help Us”. Residents appealed for urgent intervention from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing growing insecurity.

A Long-Standing Tension

The victim’s family alleged that the attackers belonged to another community. Kunal’s mother, heartbroken, said, “My son never fought with anyone. They targeted him because of our community. He went to buy milk and never returned.”

Locals linked the incident to a scuffle in November last year, when boys from the Gihara community reportedly had a fight with Sohail, a youth from another community. Although Kunal wasn’t involved, the family believes he was killed in retaliation.

“This has been happening for years. In the past 6-7 years, six murders have occurred here, all involving the same group. They have money, political power, and local connections. Even when arrested, they’re soon released,” said a local resident.

Justice Demanded, Action Promised

Amid mounting anger, Gihara community members gathered outside Kunal’s house, raising slogans like “Hang the killers”. The Delhi Police have registered a case and launched raids to arrest the accused. “We are actively investigating. The culprits will be caught soon,” a police official confirmed.

