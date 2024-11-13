Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: Smog Reduces Visibility In NCR

On Wednesday morning, a thick layer of smog descended upon Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), drastically reducing visibility and worsening air quality. The haze, compounded by shallow fog and mist, led to dangerous conditions, especially for those with respiratory issues.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its neighboring areas remains in the “very poor” category. The AQI for Noida, in particular, was recorded at a staggering 1133, classified as “hazardous.” This dangerous level of pollution is primarily attributed to PM2.5, a fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing severe health risks.

The smog is not expected to lift soon, as weather experts predict that the hazy conditions will persist throughout the day and into the evening. With reduced visibility, traffic disruptions are likely, and outdoor activities are strongly discouraged. The ongoing pollution, coupled with a decrease in air quality, continues to pose serious threats to public health, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Why Is Air Quality So Poor in Delhi?

The primary culprit for the deteriorating air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas is a combination of factors, with stubble burning being one of the most significant contributors. As the harvest season continues in Punjab and Haryana, farmers often burn leftover paddy straw, releasing large amounts of smoke and particulate matter into the atmosphere. This practice significantly contributes to the thick layer of smog blanketing northern India, particularly in Delhi.

The stubble burning season typically peaks in October and November, further exacerbating the pollution levels in Delhi. According to the latest data, Punjab alone reported 83 fresh farm fires on Tuesday, bringing the total count of farm fires to over 7,100 this season. While other regions like Chandigarh and parts of Haryana also experience poor air quality, the capital Delhi bears the brunt of the smoke, which gets trapped by shallow fog during the morning hours, creating the dense smog.

Air Quality Crisis in Punjab, Haryana, and NCR

The air quality in neighboring regions, including Punjab, Haryana, and parts of NCR, has also been severely affected. Cities like Chandigarh recorded AQI levels as high as 349, which falls under the “very poor” category. In other major cities such as Mandi Gobindgarh, Patiala, and Ludhiana, AQI levels were recorded above 200, putting them in the “poor” to “very poor” range.

Despite the severe pollution, government efforts to mitigate stubble burning remain limited. Local authorities continue to promote alternate methods of crop residue management, but the practice of burning remains widespread due to financial constraints and a lack of infrastructure for sustainable alternatives.

The Impact on Public Health and Visibility

The persistent smog and pollution pose several risks to public health. The dense fog combined with the haze reduces visibility, making it hazardous for drivers and pedestrians. On Tuesday, even Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to attend a conference in Ludhiana as his flight was diverted due to poor visibility. The smog prevented his aircraft from landing at Halwara Airport, forcing him to land at Amritsar and proceed to another event.

The air quality, categorized as “very poor” on the AQI scale, means that outdoor exposure can lead to respiratory problems, eye irritation, and exacerbation of pre-existing conditions like asthma. Medical experts advise vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

What Is Being Done to Address the Issue?

While the government has taken steps to improve air quality, the progress has been slow. Measures such as enforcing stricter emissions norms, increasing the use of green technologies, and creating awareness around crop residue management have had some impact. However, the seasonal nature of stubble burning makes it challenging to completely eliminate the pollution.

In Delhi, authorities have imposed measures such as odd-even traffic schemes during peak pollution periods and increased monitoring of industrial emissions. But without a long-term solution for controlling stubble burning and improving waste management practices, air quality will likely continue to deteriorate during the winter months.

How Can Residents Protect Themselves?

As the smog continues to linger, experts advise people to take precautions to minimize exposure to the harmful pollutants in the air. Here are some practical tips to stay safe:

Limit outdoor exposure – Avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary, especially during the morning and evening when air pollution levels are at their highest. Use air purifiers – Installing air purifiers at home can help filter out harmful particles, especially for those with respiratory conditions. Wear N95 masks – If going outside is unavoidable, wearing a high-quality mask like N95 can provide some protection against fine particulate matter. Stay hydrated – Drinking plenty of water can help to flush out toxins from the body and ease respiratory discomfort. Monitor air quality – Stay informed about the air quality index (AQI) using mobile apps like Sameer or from local authorities.

As Delhi and the NCR region face the ongoing crisis of severe air pollution, residents must stay vigilant and take appropriate measures to protect their health. The smog, coupled with high levels of particulate pollution, continues to pose a significant threat, exacerbated by stubble burning in neighboring states. Until more effective solutions are implemented, particularly around crop residue management and stricter enforcement of pollution control measures, the region will continue to grapple with the health and environmental impacts of poor air quality.

