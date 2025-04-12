Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On

According to airport officials, the closure has seriously cut down the number of flights the airport can handle every hour. “The airport handles around 46 arrivals every hour. Since runway 28/10 [closed], as of now, a maximum of 36 arrivals are being handled,” a senior official told Hindustan Times.

If you were flying out of Delhi’s IGI Airport on Saturday, chances are your flight didn’t leave on time—and you probably weren’t alone in feeling frustrated. Long delays, sudden gate changes, and hardly any help from airport staff left travelers stressed and angry, all because of a runway closure that’s been throwing flight schedules off for days.

The trouble started earlier this week when Runway 28/10 was shut down for maintenance. Since then, the airport has been working at a slower pace, and it’s starting to show.

One runway down, fewer flights going up

Even though the runway closure was announced back in February, it looks like airlines and ground staff weren’t fully prepared for just how bad the slowdown would get. IGI is India’s busiest airport, and taking even one runway out of the mix has created a huge ripple effect.

Long waits, little info, and a lot of confusion

Passengers weren’t happy. Many were stuck waiting inside planes, not knowing when they’d finally take off. Others had their departure gates switched last minute, and some said there was no one around to help or explain what was going on.

One senior official from the Ministry of Defence, who was caught in the mess, told Times Now, “Flights are delayed. No guidance by ground staff.”

People on tight travel schedules or with connecting flights had it especially tough—missed connections, cancelled plans, and zero updates from the airport made things even more stressful.

Airlines respond, but flyers still annoyed

Air India and IndiGo both tried to calm passengers down with public statements, but it hasn’t done much to ease the frustration.

Air India replied to a customer, saying:
“Hi, we empathize with your concern. Our team has tried their best to minimize the inconvenience caused. However, your feedback will be shared with our concerned team for further review. Seeking your understanding.”

IndiGo also posted a reminder on social media asking people to check their flight status before heading to the airport, and to come early just in case.

Still, many travellers felt left in the dark—literally and figuratively.

What to expect next: More delays

The bad news? The runway repairs aren’t over yet, and delays are expected to continue for the next few weeks. If you’re flying in or out of Delhi soon, it’s probably a good idea to double-check your flight time and give yourself plenty of extra time to get through the airport.

Right now, the whole situation feels like a rough patch of turbulence—on the ground. So pack some patience, and maybe a book or two, because getting through IGI might take longer than usual for a while.

