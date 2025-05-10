Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Delhi Airport Denies Missile Attack Rumors; Fateh-2 Missile from Pakistan Shot Down Over Haryana

In a fast-developing situation filled with panic and misinformation, reports started circulating late Friday night claiming that Pakistan had fired a Fateh-2 ballistic missile toward Delhi Airport. But soon after, Delhi airport authorities firmly denied these rumors, calling them completely false and irresponsible.

In a fast-developing situation filled with panic and misinformation, reports started circulating late Friday night claiming that Pakistan had fired a Fateh-2 ballistic missile toward Delhi Airport. But soon after, Delhi airport authorities firmly denied these rumors, calling them completely false and irresponsible.

Delhi Airport Responds to Missile Claim

As soon as the rumors went viral on social media, Delhi Airport issued a strong statement, urging people not to believe unverified reports.

“We express our strong disapproval on such irresponsible and provocative content. It is advisable to refrain from spreading false information. Passengers and the public are advised to rely only on verified official sources for accurate updates,” the airport authority said.

Flights continued as scheduled, and operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport remained completely normal.

Pakistani Missile Intercepted Over Haryana

According to defence sources, the Fateh-2 ballistic missile launched by Pakistan never reached Delhi. It was intercepted and destroyed by India’s air defence systems over Haryana, long before it could get anywhere near a civilian area or critical infrastructure.

The missile was likely part of Pakistan’s broader provocation, as Indian forces reported a surge in drone activity and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

Indian Air Bases Targeted — Attack Foiled

Sources in the military also confirmed that multiple Indian Air Force bases were targeted, but all attempted attacks were successfully neutralized. Thanks to heightened surveillance and readiness, Indian air defence systems shot down drones and other aerial threats aimed at strategic air bases in Punjab and Jammu.

Meanwhile, loud blasts were reported in Udhampur, creating panic among residents, though no casualties or serious damage have been reported so far.

LoC Tensions Spike Again

Heavy cross-border firing and shelling resumed along the LoC, especially in Poonch and Rajouri sectors, adding to the tension. Pakistan’s actions are being seen as a reckless escalation, especially after India recently launched Operation Sindoor in response to earlier provocations.

All Air Bases Secure, No Threat to Civilians

Despite these developments, defence officials have reassured the public that all Indian air bases remain safe and there is no direct threat to any major civilian infrastructure, including airports.

Security across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu has been tightened. Nighttime blackout protocols have been activated in certain high-risk zones as a precaution, and surveillance drones are continuously monitoring vulnerable areas.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

