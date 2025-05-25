Delhi Airport Issues Fresh Advisory After Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Disrupt Flights

In the wake of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am on Sunday.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport stated, “Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1. Visuals from Delhi’s Minto Road showed a car submerged due to severe waterlogging caused by the heavy rainfall.

Clearance work was carried out at the Akbar Road after several trees fell due to storms and heavy rainfall last night in the NCR.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the heavy rains. Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement were witnessed at Dhaula Kuan. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Nanakpura Underpass following heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana’s Jhajjar. Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next one to two hours.

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking. Crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. Dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city. Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.

Recently, on Wednesday, a cloud mass entered North Delhi and moved south-southeastwards, triggering a dust storm and strong winds. The winds blew at speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall earlier in the evening. Power disruptions were reported in several areas across the capital after an intense dust storm, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain lashed parts of Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

