Sunday, May 11, 2025
Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

Delhi Airport advises passengers of possible delays amid India-Pakistan tensions; 32 airports across Northern and Western India closed for civil flights till May 14.

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut


As India-Pakistan tensions escalate, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued a fresh advisory on Sunday, assuring travelers that operations are continuing smoothly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). However, passengers are advised to prepare for potential delays due to tightened security protocols and evolving airspace conditions.

“Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints,” DIAL said in its latest travel advisory.

Key Travel Guidelines from Delhi Airport

Passengers have been urged to:

  • Stay updated via official airline communication channels

  • Follow baggage guidelines for cabin and check-in luggage

  • Arrive well in advance to accommodate potential security delays

  • Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth processing

  • Verify flight status only through official airline sources or the Delhi Airport website

The advisory also cautioned passengers to avoid spreading unverified information and depend only on official updates for accurate travel news.

32 Airports Closed Amid Airspace Restrictions

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation authorities announced the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for civil flight operations. The NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is effective from May 9, 2025, until 0529 IST on May 15, 2025, due to operational reasons.

List of affected airports: Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.

Tensions Flare at the Border

The air travel disruptions come after Indian strikes reportedly targeted four airbases in Pakistan early Saturday morning. According to ANI, these strikes were launched in retaliation to Pakistan’s attack on 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing continues along the Line of Control, raising further concerns over regional security and civilian travel safety.

The situation remains fluid, and passengers are advised to remain alert and regularly check for updates through official sources as security and flight schedules may evolve quickly.

