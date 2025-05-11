Delhi Airport Running Smoothly, But Flyers Warned of Possible Delays Due to Tighter Security

Delhi Airport operations are normal, but travelers may face some delays in the coming days. The airport is currently fully functional, but security protocols have been stepped up following fresh instructions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Delhi Airport operations are normal, but travellers may face some delays in the coming days. The airport is currently fully functional, but security protocols have been stepped up following fresh instructions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). As a result, some flight timings might change, and security checks could take longer than usual.

Passengers urged to stay alert and plan ahead

Airport officials are asking travellers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. Since tighter security could lead to longer lines at check-in and security gates, passengers are being encouraged to reach the airport earlier than they normally would.

Here’s what travellers are being advised to do:

Keep checking for updates from your airline about any changes in departure or arrival timings.

Stick to the baggage rules for both carry-on and checked-in luggage to avoid any issues at security.

Arrive early to allow extra time for security screening and other checks.

Work with the staff — airline and security personnel are there to help ensure everyone’s safety and smooth travel.

Check your flight status on the official Delhi Airport website or through your airline’s app or helpline.

Avoid rumors and trust only official information

Authorities have also stressed that travellers should only rely on official channels for updates. Sharing or reacting to unverified news on social media can cause confusion and panic, which officials are trying to avoid.

Delhi Airport is working closely with security agencies and airlines to manage the situation and ensure that passengers can continue to travel safely and efficiently.

Bottom line: The airport is operating as usual, but travellers should stay informed, be patient, and give themselves a little extra time to get through the airport without stress.