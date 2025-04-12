Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is planning to step up its game in a big way. The airport wants to become a global travel hub, and it’s now looking to add more flights to the Asia Pacific region, especially to Australia and New Zealand.

“We are well advanced into becoming a global gateway,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Right now, Delhi Airport handles around 22 million passengers every year — but they’re working to grow that number with more long-distance flights.

More destinations, more connections

At the moment, Delhi Airport is connected to 70 international cities. Every week, about 280 long-haul flights fly between Delhi and places in Europe and North America. But now, the focus is shifting to the southern half of the world.

“We are looking aggressively at the Asia Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand,” Jaipuriar said.

To make that happen, airport officials have already started holding talks with airlines and airport authorities in the Asia Pacific region. The idea is to create new routes and offer smoother international travel options for passengers heading to that part of the world.

Not just another airport

Right now, IGIA is considered a regional gateway hub — which means it connects a lot of domestic flights within India and has some international routes. But DIAL wants to take things further by becoming a global gateway hub — like some of the world’s biggest airports that act as major international stopovers.

That means improving facilities, adding more direct long-haul flights, and making sure travelers from anywhere in the world can connect through Delhi with ease.

What’s a global gateway hub, anyway?

According to Jaipuriar, Delhi Airport has already surpassed some well-known global airports in certain areas, especially when it comes to handling flights to Europe and the US. Now, they want to build on that success by expanding toward the Asia Pacific — a region that’s been growing fast when it comes to international travel.

In airport terms, a “global gateway hub” is a big deal. These airports are equipped with modern infrastructure, excellent international connections, and serve as major stopovers for travelers flying between continents. Think Dubai, Singapore, or Frankfurt.