Delhi Airport to Begin Full Body Scanner Trials In May, Promising Faster And Safer Screening

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi is set to begin trial runs of full body scanners starting in May, aiming to enhance both passenger security and convenience. The initiative, led by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), will use non-invasive technology that ensures privacy while streamlining the screening process.

According to DIAL, four scanners have been acquired—two each for Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. These machines will generate generic 2D images on standardized human avatars, preventing the storage or display of any personal or identifiable body images.

“The IT integration of these systems is in its final stages. Once the three-to-four-month testing phase concludes, a committee under the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will assess the performance and help formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for wider deployment,” DIAL said in an official statement.

Unlike traditional X-ray scanners, these full body scanners operate using millimeter-wave technology—ranging between 70 to 80 GHz—and pose no radiation risks. DIAL emphasized their safety for all travelers, including pregnant passengers and those with medical implants.

Designed to detect both metallic and non-metallic threats, including concealed explosives, the scanners offer a significant upgrade from standard metal detectors. Each screening takes about three seconds, with the system capable of handling up to 1,200 passengers per hour.

Each scanner will be paired with four touchscreen displays to assist with image analysis and guide passengers during the process. They are configured to accommodate individuals between 3.3 and 6.7 feet tall.

“All scan data is securely stored with restricted access, ensuring a balance between passenger safety and privacy,” DIAL added.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated that the introduction of full body scanners would “streamline security checks while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and safety.”

While Delhi airport prepares for its first trial phase, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has already been experimenting with similar technology over the past year, indicating a broader shift toward advanced airport security solutions across India.

