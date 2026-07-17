Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Explained: Route Map, Length, Cost, Completion Date, and More

If you’ve ever dreaded the long, traffic-choked drive from Delhi to Amritsar or Katra, relief is finally within sight. A large new stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway was launched today, pulling one of India’s most ambitious road projects closer to the finish line.

What Is Going To Open And Where?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to dedicate the corridor to the nation during visits to Haryana and Punjab on Friday. The first hand-over covers Packages 1 to 5 which is a 157.92-km, four-lane stretch built at a cost of roughly Rs 9,680 crore, dedicated during a ceremony in Jind, Haryana. Later in the day, he moves to Jalandhar to inaugurate Package 6, an additional 30.9 km of the corridor.

Together, these packages form a growing portion of the 667-km expressway — one of the country’s biggest Greenfield highway undertakings, running all the way from the national capital to the Vaishno Devi base camp in Katra.

Faster Journeys, On Paper and Soon On the Road

The numbers tell the real story here. Once the corridor is fully functional, the Delhi-Amritsar drive could shrink from around eight hours to just four. The Delhi-Katra route sees an even sharper drop — from roughly 14 hours down to nearly six. For pilgrims heading to the Golden Temple or Vaishno Devi shrine, and for everyday commuters and freight movement along NH-44 (the GT Road), that’s a dramatic change in how North India travels.

Built For Today But Designed For Tomorrow

Engineered as an access-controlled four-lane highway, the expressway has been designed with room to grow, as it can be widened to eight lanes as traffic demand increases. To keep construction moving efficiently across such a vast stretch, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) split the project into 21 separate packages across two development phases.

Why It Matters Beyond Just Travel Time

The expressway’s impact isn’t limited to shorter drive times. By diverting heavy pilgrim and commercial traffic away from the congested GT Road, it’s expected to ease pressure on one of North India’s busiest highways while opening up new possibilities for industrial and logistics growth along the route through Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

With Packages 1 to 6 now operational, the remaining sections of this 667-km corridor bring India a significant step closer to a faster, safer, and far more comfortable road link between the capital and some of the region’s most important cities and pilgrimage sites.