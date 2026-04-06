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Home > India News > Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare

Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare

A car with a UP number plate broke through barricades and rammed into the Delhi Assembly gate, causing a major security scare.

Hunt on for the UP number white SUV (Image: X/ ANI)
Hunt on for the UP number white SUV (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 6, 2026 16:47:31 IST

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Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare

A major security breach happened at Delhi’s Assembly when a fast-moving automobile rammed through barricades to gain access to the main entry and break through the high security of the compound. Officials said the vehicle forced its way in, causing panic and raising serious questions about security arrangements at one of the capital’s most sensitive government zones.

The accused who drove the car and entered through one of the boundary gates of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday has now been arrested. Three other people have also been arrested in connection with the incident. The vehicle involved, a white SUV with a Uttar Pradesh (UP) number, has been seized, and its owner has been identified, giving investigators a strong lead in the case.

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Security Scare: Unidentified Car Breaks Gate, Enters And Then Flees, Probe Launched    

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Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare

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Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare
Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare
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Delhi Assembly Breach: Vehicle Seized, Accused Arrested After Major Security Scare

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