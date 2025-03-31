Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

The CAG report, covering the period from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022, revealed serious irregularities in DTC’s functioning, noting mismanagement and negligence that resulted in the wastage of taxpayer money.

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1

Delhi Assembly Session: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1


A crucial Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the “Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles” is set to be presented in the Delhi Assembly on April 1. The report will be introduced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is also expected to discuss the findings of previous CAG reports concerning the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Chief Minister’s Allegations on DTC’s Losses

In a recent session, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of mismanaging the DTC, which led to a massive financial loss. According to Gupta, DTC suffered a loss of Rs 70,471 crore under the AAP’s tenure. She pointed out that the loss was largely due to operational mismanagement, with buses operating on just 468 routes out of 814 and a reduction in the number of buses from 4,344 to 3,937. Gupta also alleged that the funds allocated to DTC were misused for advertisements rather than being invested in the company’s operations.

Issues with DTC’s Operations

Gupta further highlighted a deal involving IDFC, a DTC partner agency, which advised the Delhi government to purchase its shares. She claimed that instead of accepting the advice, the shares were sold to a private company for just Rs 10 crore, far below their worth of Rs 95 crore. “Did the government not have even 10 crores? Today, the value of DTC is only 20 crores,” she added.

Future Plans for DTC and Women’s Travel Cards

Gupta announced plans to turn DTC into a profitable and revenue-generating entity. She emphasized the issuance of free travel cards for women and stressed the importance of accurate data on how many women benefit from the scheme.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The CAG report, covering the period from 2015-2016 to 2021-2022, revealed serious irregularities in DTC’s functioning, noting mismanagement and negligence that resulted in the wastage of taxpayer money. This report has been referred to the Committee on Government Undertakings for further scrutiny. Additionally, the Transport Department and DTC have been instructed to submit an Action Taken Note to the Legislative Secretariat within the next month.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Myanmar Earthquake: Chinese Men Caught Stealing Documents from Bangkok Collapse Site

Filed under

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly Session: C

Delhi Assembly: CAG Report On Vehicle Pollution Prevention To Be Discussed On April 1
newsx

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political...
Bank of America Predicts

Bank of America Predicts 16% Rise in Global Gold Prices by 2026
India's Banking Sector Cr

India’s Banking Sector Credit Growth to Reach 13% in FY26
India’s E-Commerce Indu

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025
newsx

Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political Ties

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Embarks On State Visit To India To Bolster Economic And Political...

Bank of America Predicts 16% Rise in Global Gold Prices by 2026

Bank of America Predicts 16% Rise in Global Gold Prices by 2026

India’s Banking Sector Credit Growth to Reach 13% in FY26

India’s Banking Sector Credit Growth to Reach 13% in FY26

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025

India’s E-Commerce Industry to Witness Record Pay Raise in 2025

Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid

Is Hinduism ‘Ganda Dharam’? BJP Hits Out At Mamata Banerjee For Her Speech On Eid

Entertainment

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok