Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: How To Vote Without A Voter ID Card—Know The Steps!

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has launched a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls for the 2025 Assembly elections, enabling voting without a voter ID card. (Read more below)

As Delhi gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer has launched a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. The initiative, in line with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directives, aims to ensure accurate and inclusive voter lists, allowing eligible citizens to vote even without a voter ID card.

In a recent statement, officials emphasized that possessing a voter ID card is not mandatory for voting. The crucial requirement is being listed on the ECI’s electoral roll, which determines voter eligibility.

Eligibility Criteria for Voting Without a Voter ID

Indian citizens aged 18 and above as of January 1, 2025, can vote if their names are included in the electoral roll. Voters can confirm their registration status via the ECI’s online portal or helpline.

Alternative Identification Documents Approved by the ECI

To make voting more accessible, the ECI has sanctioned 12 alternative identification documents, including:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Driving license

MNREGA job card

Indian passport

Pension documents with photo

Health insurance smart cards issued by the Ministry of Labour

Passbook with photo issued by banks/post offices

Service identity cards from government/PSUs

Smart Cards under the National Population Register (NPR)

Unique Disability IDs from the Ministry of Social Justice

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

These documents provide valid proof of identity, ensuring voters can participate even if they lack their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

Steps to Vote Without a Voter ID Card

Verify Your Registration: Confirm your name on the electoral roll via the ECI website or helpline. Prepare Alternative ID: Gather one of the approved documents to establish your identity. Visit Your Polling Booth: Head to your designated polling station on election day. Present Identification: Show your alternative ID and any voting slip you’ve received. Cast Your Vote: Once verified, proceed to cast your ballot.

This voter-friendly initiative aims to enhance turnout by removing barriers for individuals who may have misplaced or never received their voter ID cards. It reflects the Election Commission’s commitment to strengthening democracy through inclusivity and accessibility.

ALSO READ: New Jhansi-Jalaun Link Expressway Set To Accelerate Bundelkhand’s Growth And Development