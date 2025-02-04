Delhi Assembly Elections On Feb 5: What’s Open, What’s Closed? Complete Guide

Delhi gears up for Assembly Elections on February 5 amid tight security. Metro and bus services will begin early to facilitate voters, while essential services, shops, and restaurants will remain open.

As the national capital prepares for the Assembly Elections on February 5, 2025, security has been tightened, and several establishments will be closed to facilitate smooth voting. Here’s a detailed guide on what will remain open and closed on polling day.

Public Transport Arrangements for Voters

To ensure smooth transportation for voters and election staff, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services on all lines will start at 4:00 AM on February 5. The metro will operate at a 30-minute frequency until 6:00 AM, after which regular schedules will resume.

Similarly, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will deploy additional bus services on 35 routes starting from 4:00 AM, ensuring voters have ample public transport options to reach polling stations conveniently.

What Will Remain Open?

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency services will be fully operational to cater to residents.

such as will be fully operational to cater to residents. Shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and eateries will remain open, allowing citizens to carry out their regular shopping and dining activities without disruption.

What Will Be Closed?

Liquor shops across Delhi will be shut from 6:00 PM on February 3 until 6:00 PM on February 5 , in compliance with Election Commission guidelines .

will be shut from , in compliance with . Schools and colleges serving as polling stations will remain closed on election day. Additionally, on February 3 , a ‘Prabhat Rally’ will be organized at 9:00 AM to raise voter awareness, with participation from school students.

serving as polling stations will remain closed on election day. Additionally, on , a will be organized at to raise voter awareness, with participation from school students. Government offices and banks will be closed on February 5 , allowing employees to exercise their voting rights.

will be , allowing employees to exercise their voting rights. Cinemas and theatres are also expected to remain shut during voting hours to encourage higher voter turnout.

With these arrangements in place, Delhi residents are urged to exercise their right to vote and contribute to the democratic process.

