Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  Delhi Assembly's First Session Commences: Key Points

Delhi Assembly’s First Session Commences: Key Points

The first session of the Delhi Assembly commenced today with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta taking the oath as a Member of the 8th Legislative Assembly.

Delhi Assembly’s First Session Commences: Key Points


New Delhi: The first session of the Delhi Assembly commenced today with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta taking the oath as a Member of the 8th Legislative Assembly at Raj Niwas. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Commenting on the start of the session, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, “A new chapter will be written today. AAP-DA has done the work of spoiling Delhi for the last 12 years. Today, we have the opportunity to take Delhi towards a Viksit Delhi… Today, the CAG report will also be tabled, and it will reveal the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal for the last 3 years.”

Stay tuned with NewsX for the latest updates from the Delhi Assembly’s 8th Legislative Session!

Kapil Mishra Terms the Day ‘Historic’

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, meanwhile, has called the day historic.

“It is a historic day today. The people who cheated Delhi have understood that the real owner is only the public. Corruption has a limited time, and after that, it is over. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, a government that will work for the people of Delhi has come to power.”

Minister Ashish Sood, on the other hand, listed out the government’s first priority, saying, “The BJP has come to power after 27 years. Our first priority now will be to provide the people with clean water, better sewage, better roads, and clean air. For the last 10 years, water crisis has been a nightmare for the people of Delhi.”

What’s On The Agenda?

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, LG VK Saxena will address the assembly tomorrow, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG’s address.

A day later, on February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place.

Gupta, who was sworn in as the CM on Thursday, had chaired her cabinet’s first meeting the same day, announcing two major decisions: the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a Rs 5 lakh top-up and the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly’s first session.

