Friday, April 11, 2025
Delhi Assembly Holds Key Audit Review Meeting; Speaker Vijender Gupta Sets April Deadlines For Action Reports

Delhi Assembly holds a high-level review of CAG audit reports. Speaker Vijender Gupta sets strict April deadlines for submitting action reports to boost accountability and governance.

A high-level review meeting on the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) audit reports was conducted today at the Old Secretariat by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with a strong focus on transparency, timely action, and accountability in public governance.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, who directed all concerned departments to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the supply and regulation of liquor by April 20, and other CAG-related ATRs by April 30.

Top Officials Attend, Audit Review in Focus

The session saw the presence of key officials including Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, PAC Chairperson Ajay Mahawar, Committee on Government Undertakings Chairperson Gajender Drall, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), and Accountant General (Audit), Delhi, Mrs. Roli Shukla Malge.

The Accountant General presented a detailed analysis of the latest audit findings, highlighting concerns from past reports and the importance of strict monitoring. The meeting also reviewed the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) and the status of Action Taken Notes (ATNs) on reports submitted during the Second Session of the Assembly.

Timely Action and Accountability Stressed

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the need for timely responses to audit remarks and urged officials to set up stronger internal systems for monitoring, follow-up, and accountability. He said the implementation of audit recommendations is critical to improving governance in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Committees and government officials present in the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to working together to ensure that audit recommendations are not just acknowledged but acted upon swiftly.

Strengthening Governance Through Audit Follow-Up

The meeting ended with a shared commitment to boost institutional coordination, improve monitoring systems, and ensure that audit lapses are rectified without delay. The initiative is part of a larger push to improve public sector efficiency and financial discipline in Delhi.

