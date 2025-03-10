Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Delhi Assembly To Convene March 24-28, Budget On March 25

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to take place from March 24 to 28 and the Budget will be presented on March 25. The sittings of the Legislative Assembly shall commence at 11 am daily and continue till it is adjourned for the day.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to take place from March 24 to 28 and the Budget will be presented on March 25.

“Hon’ble Members are informed that the Second Session (Budget Session) of Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, 24th March, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi.

Sittings of the Legislative Assembly have been tentatively fixed for 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 March, 2025. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended,” Legislative Assembly Secretariat, NCT stated on Monday.

It further stated that on March 24, government business will be held, and on March 25, the Budget will be presented.

On March 26, a General discussion will be held on the Budget, on March 27, consideration and passing of the Budget will be held and on March 28, Private members’ bills and Resolutions.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived in Parliament and met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha), Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, calls on Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House,” Nirmala Sitharaman’s Office posted on X.

On Sunday, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that her government was seeking public suggestions for preparing the upcoming budget. “The Delhi government is going among the public to take suggestions for the Delhi budget. I met the people living in the slums in the RK Puram assembly constituency and took suggestions from them,” Gupta said.

On March 6, the Chief Minister held an interactive session with traders, businessmen, and business organizations to gather their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi Budget 2025.

Business representatives from across the national capital participated in the discussion, highlighting key issues faced by the business community. Meanwhile, the competent authority transferred or posted the officers or officials.

“Raghu Nath (Grade 1, DSS) has been posted in Legislative Assembly Secretarait (Diverted from Education), Arun Kumar Prasad has been posted in Legislative Assembly Secretariate (for all purposes), Kanwal Bala Saneja posted in Legislative Assembly Secretariate (for all purposes),” Goverment of NCT Services-1 Branch, Services department stated.

The officer mentioned at Sl. No. 01 is hereby Stand Relieved Forthwith from his present place of posting to join his duties in Legislative Assembly Secretariat, without waiting for any relieving from his present department, it added.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Ruckus In Parliament Over ‘Hindi’ Imposition Row; DMK Misleading Country, Says Dharmendra Pradhan In Lok Sabha

