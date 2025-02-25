Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Delhi Assembly Updates: 12 Opposition MLA’s Including Atishi Suspended Over CAG Report

Twelve opposition MLAs, including former Delhi Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, were suspended from the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Assembly Updates: 12 Opposition MLA’s Including Atishi Suspended Over CAG Report


Twelve opposition MLAs, including former Delhi Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Atishi, were suspended from the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday following a heated exchange with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an auditor’s report on the alleged liquor policy scam.

The report, presented by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) earlier in the day, is one of several investigations into corruption allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which governed Delhi until the BJP’s recent electoral victory.

During the proceedings, Atishi also accused the BJP of replacing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s photograph in the Assembly with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She vowed to continue protesting until Ambedkar’s image was reinstated, further intensifying the political standoff.

Atishi Suspended CAG report Delhi Assembly Updates

