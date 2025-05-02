Delhi At A Standstill? Storm Brings Relief From Heat; But City Comes to a Halt After Torrential Rains

Friday morning in Delhi started off with something everyone had been hoping for — rain. After weeks of dry heat and sweat-soaked shirts, the sky finally opened up. Cool winds, heavy downpour, and dark skies rolled in around sunrise. It was the kind of weather that makes you want to cancel everything and crawl back into bed.

But that little slice of monsoon joy didn’t last long. What was supposed to be a break from the heat quickly turned into a nightmare across the city — roads were flooded, traffic came to a standstill, flights got delayed, and the day took a tragic turn with the loss of four lives.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital (Visuals from near Delhi airport) pic.twitter.com/b6gd6fmw8b Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Rain was nice… until the city completely shut down

By 7 AM, parts of Delhi were already underwater. The usual hotspots — Dwarka Underpass, South Extension, Ring Road, RK Puram, Minto Road, and Lajpat Nagar — were the worst hit. Cars moved at a snail’s pace, motorbikes got stuck mid-road, and buses were barely moving.

What looked like the perfect rainy morning turned into a mess of honking, detours, and frayed tempers. People heading to work or school found themselves stuck in jams that wouldn’t budge.

“Trees have fallen everywhere”: commuters stuck for hours

People who stepped out that morning didn’t know what they were in for. One commuter told NDTV, “I left my house to drop my daughter off at school at 8 am. I am stuck on the road for over an hour as trees have fallen everywhere. It usually takes less than half an hour.”

And it wasn’t just the roads that were a mess. At Delhi Airport, flights were delayed and diverted one after another.

“Our flight from Dubai was to land at 8:45, but it landed at 9:05,” said one passenger. And that was one of the lucky ones — many others had longer delays and even had to land elsewhere.

Bikes broke down, cars got stuck, and no one knew what to do

The water levels on some roads were so high, people just gave up. A sub-inspector trying to head to Agra on his bike said, “It has been raining heavily. I am not even able to go to work. My bike broke down on the way. I was going to Agra… There is excessive waterlogging here. Half of my motorcycle drowned in it.”

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital (Visuals from Moti Bagh) pic.twitter.com/h1oIiYANjv — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

And he wasn’t alone. Across the city, bikes were seen stranded mid-road, with people either trying to push them or just standing there helpless.

A heartbreaking tragedy in Dwarka

While most people were stuck in traffic or dealing with water everywhere, a devastating incident was reported from Delhi’s Dwarka. A woman and her three children lost their lives when a huge tree came crashing down on the roof of their home.

Strong winds during the storm had uprooted the tree. The family was inside a small temporary room when it collapsed. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, but the damage was already done.

It’s the kind of news no one ever wants to hear — especially on a day that was supposed to bring relief.

Flights delayed, plans ruined, and people soaked to the bone

More than 100 flights were hit by delays or diversions as the airport struggled to cope with the weather. Passengers sat around waiting for updates that didn’t come, while others were told at the last minute that their flights had been redirected.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro stations near flooded areas were packed, as people tried to avoid the roads altogether. But even public transport was crawling.

Rain gave us the breeze we needed, but also a lot we didn’t

The downpour gave Delhi a break from the brutal summer heat — no doubt about that. But it also exposed just how unprepared the city still is for sudden rain. Waterlogging, traffic, power cuts, poor drainage — it was all there, on full display.

And for some families, like the one in Dwarka, this storm didn’t just cause delays. It changed their lives forever.