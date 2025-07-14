LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Home > India > ‘He Tried To Flee’: Witnesses Recall Audi Driver’s Hit-and-Run In Delhi

‘He Tried To Flee’: Witnesses Recall Audi Driver’s Hit-and-Run In Delhi

A drunk man driving an Audi SUV hit five homeless people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar around 1:45 am on July 9. Two victims, including a child, are in critical condition. The driver, Utsav Shekhar, was arrested. Police have launched a full investigation.

A drunk Audi driver ran over 5 people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. Victims include an 8-year-old girl. The accused, Utsav Shekhar, has been arrested. Investigation on.

Published By: Mehandi Garg
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 11:48:15 IST

In a horrifying late-night accident, a speeding Audi SUV driven by a drunk man mowed down five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi’s upscale Vasant Vihar area. The incident occurred around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka who is involved in property dealings, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he lost control of his vehicle near the Indian Oil petrol pump close to Shiva Camp.

According to the police, the victims were among a group of 15 homeless daily wage workers sleeping near the roadside when the accident took place. The car was reportedly moving at a high speed when it veered off the road and plowed into the sleeping individuals. Five people, including two couples and an eight-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries. The injured have been identified as Ladhi (40), Bimla (8), Sabami (45), Narayani (35), and Ramchander (45). Eyewitnesses said there was total chaos after the collision, with people screaming and rushing to help the injured.

A PCR call was made immediately, and officers from Vasant Vihar police station rushed to the spot. The police apprehended Shekhar on the spot and took him for a medical examination, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked under sections related to rash and negligent driving causing injuries. His car, an Audi SUV, was also seized from the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported that after hitting the victims, Shekhar initially stepped out of the vehicle and appeared shocked. He reportedly claimed he wanted to help, but then tried to flee. In his attempt to escape, he crashed into a dumper truck parked nearby, bringing the car to a halt. Locals and bystanders prevented him from running and waited until police arrived.

The victims, all migrant workers from Rajasthan, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them, including the young girl, remain in critical condition. Authorities said that Utsav Shekhar was driving from Noida to Dwarka at the time and crossed through Vasant Vihar when the accident happened. The Delhi Police have since released his photo and launched a full investigation.

This incident has reignited public concern about the safety of people sleeping in public spaces and the recurring problem of drunk driving in the capital. Similar cases in recent years, including the tragic death of five people under a flyover in Shastri Park and another fatal hit-and-run near Lodhi Road, highlight the vulnerability of those forced to sleep on city streets. Police officials have promised a thorough probe and assured that justice will be served.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Navy and CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Bomb Squad Rushes In

Tags: delhi audi crashdrunk driving delhifootpath accident delhivasant vihar accident

More News

Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details
Not Just Mars Rock, Potatoes And Orange Juice From Early Spaceflights Also On Sotheby’s Auction List
Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution
Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case
Assam Man Arrested For Circulating AI Images Of Former Lover As Adult Actress
Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside
After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces
Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family
Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?