Delhi Bandh! Shopkeepers At The National Capital Shuts To Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

In a powerful display of solidarity, markets across Delhi, including the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk, remained shut on Thursday as traders observed a bandh to protest against the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The attack, which left 26 people dead, has sparked outrage across the country.

The Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, which called for the bandh on April 25, stated the move was aimed at expressing grief and unity with the victims’ families. “The killing of innocent tourists in a peaceful destination like Pahalgam is beyond condemnable. The business community stands united in mourning,” the body said in a statement.

#WATCH | Delhi: Markets in Chandni Chowk are shut as traders call for a 'Bandh' to protest against #PahalgamTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/7JMWXZkuMb — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

According to the Mahasangh, nearly all major trade associations across the national capital supported the bandh. Earlier, a candlelight vigil was held at Chandni Chowk where hundreds of traders gathered, chanting slogans like “Atankwad Khatam Karo” (End Terrorism).

“This horrific incident has not only taken innocent lives but also jolted the conscience of every peace-loving Indian,” said Vijay Taneja, a trader present at the march. “Today, our shops are shut not for loss, but to honour those we lost.”

The bandh and the silent march served as a strong reminder that terrorism has no place in society, and the business community, too, will not stay silent in the face of such violence.

