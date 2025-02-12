Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Labels AAP’s Amanatullah Khan As ‘Criminal’ Amidst Ongoing Case

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening officers in the Jamia Nagar area.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening officers in the Jamia Nagar area. The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including 221, 121(1), 132, 191(2), 190, 263(b), 351(3), and 111.

BJP Calls for Strict Legal Action

Following the incident, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Khan, calling him a “man with a criminal nature” and demanding strict legal action. Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva accused Khan of repeatedly trying to manipulate the law and obstruct justice.

"MLA Amanatullah Khan is a man with a criminal nature. There are already several cases pending against him. What he has done now is to save an accused in a murder case. Such people should be punished under the law," said Sachdeva.

Incident Details

The alleged attack took place on February 10 at around 3 PM, when the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police arrived at Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar to apprehend Shavej Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempted murder case. According to the FIR, Khan and his supporters obstructed the police from carrying out their duty and engaged in a scuffle with them.

Police Search Operation Underway

Delhi Police has launched a search operation to locate and interrogate Amanatullah Khan. The authorities are investigating his role in aiding the accused’s escape and preventing law enforcement from carrying out their duties.

Amanatullah Khan Responds

Hours after the police operation began, Amanatullah Khan issued a public statement denying the allegations. He claimed he had not fled and was present in his assembly constituency. In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, he alleged that he was being falsely implicated and that the accused the police sought to arrest had already secured bail.

“I am in my assembly constituency; I have not fled anywhere. Some people from Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case. The person whom Delhi Police had come to arrest has already got bail. When he showed his papers, the police implicated me in a false case to hide their mistake,” Khan stated in his letter.

AAP’s Stand on the Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party has backed Amanatullah Khan, alleging that the police are unfairly targeting him. They maintain that the charges against him are politically motivated and an attempt to harass the party leader.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case is expected to develop in the coming days as the police continue their search for Khan and further probe the allegations.

