Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Labels AAP’s Amanatullah Khan As ‘Criminal’ Amidst Ongoing Case

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening officers in the Jamia Nagar area.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Labels AAP’s Amanatullah Khan As ‘Criminal’ Amidst Ongoing Case


Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening officers in the Jamia Nagar area. The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including 221, 121(1), 132, 191(2), 190, 263(b), 351(3), and 111.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP Calls for Strict Legal Action

Following the incident, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized Khan, calling him a “man with a criminal nature” and demanding strict legal action. Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva accused Khan of repeatedly trying to manipulate the law and obstruct justice.

“MLA Amanatullah Khan is a man with a criminal nature. There are already several cases pending against him. What he has done now is to save an accused in a murder case. Such people should be punished under the law,” said Sachdeva.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Incident Details

The alleged attack took place on February 10 at around 3 PM, when the Crime Branch team of Delhi Police arrived at Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar to apprehend Shavej Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempted murder case. According to the FIR, Khan and his supporters obstructed the police from carrying out their duty and engaged in a scuffle with them.

Police Search Operation Underway

Delhi Police has launched a search operation to locate and interrogate Amanatullah Khan. The authorities are investigating his role in aiding the accused’s escape and preventing law enforcement from carrying out their duties.

Amanatullah Khan Responds

Hours after the police operation began, Amanatullah Khan issued a public statement denying the allegations. He claimed he had not fled and was present in his assembly constituency. In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, he alleged that he was being falsely implicated and that the accused the police sought to arrest had already secured bail.

“I am in my assembly constituency; I have not fled anywhere. Some people from Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case. The person whom Delhi Police had come to arrest has already got bail. When he showed his papers, the police implicated me in a false case to hide their mistake,” Khan stated in his letter.

AAP’s Stand on the Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party has backed Amanatullah Khan, alleging that the police are unfairly targeting him. They maintain that the charges against him are politically motivated and an attempt to harass the party leader.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case is expected to develop in the coming days as the police continue their search for Khan and further probe the allegations.

Read More : Supreme Court Condemns Election Freebies ‘People Losing Willingness To Work’

Filed under

Amanatullah Khan Virendra Sachdeva

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers in Marseille, Remembers Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Soldiers in Marseille, Remembers Veer Savarkar’s Escape Attempt

Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 Now Streaming: Where And How To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Arab League Chief Rejects Displacement Of Palestinians; Calls It ‘Unacceptable’

Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is Back’

Virat Kohli Slams Half Century In 3rd ODI Against England, Fans Say, ‘King Kohli Is...

Entertainment

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranveer Allahbadia For ‘Vulgar’ Comment , Says,’ Kaala Mooh …..’

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show Controversy

‘India’s Lost Talent?’ Food Delivery App Trolls Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Over Comedy Show

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox