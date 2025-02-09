Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva Vows To Transform Capital, Fulfil Poll Promises

Virendraa Sachdeva attributed the party’s historic victory in the Assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and pledged to fulfil promises outlined in the party’s manifesto.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP leaders credited the triumph to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising to deliver on their electoral commitments and transform Delhi into a developed capital.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva hailed the victory as a mandate for change, stating, “The people of Delhi have voted for the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will fulfil the promises made in our Sankalp Patra, which will make Delhi a developed capital.”

In a strong critique of the opposition, Sachdeva dismissed the relevance of the INDI alliance, calling it a fragmented and opportunistic group. “There is no such thing as an INDI alliance left; these are all selfish people,” he asserted. He also took a dig at AAP leader Atishi for celebrating despite her party’s significant electoral losses. “Atishi should introspect when senior leaders of her party have lost, what is there to celebrate?” he remarked.

Meanwhile, BJP’s central leadership convened a meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the next course of action. The meeting was attended by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, among other senior leaders.

The party has yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi. BJP leader and New Delhi Assembly seat winner Parvesh Verma stated, “In our party, the legislative party decides the CM’s face, and the party leadership approves it. The party’s decision will be acceptable to everyone.”

BJP’s victory was marked by the defeat of prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, and Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti. Atishi was the only AAP candidate to secure a win, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes. Following the results, Atishi tendered her resignation as Chief Minister on Sunday morning.

With AAP’s defeat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly, paving the way for the formation of a new BJP-led government. The BJP’s success in Delhi follows its sweeping victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, further consolidating its dominance in national politics. Meanwhile, the Congress failed to win a single seat in the national capital for the third consecutive election, further dimming hopes of its revival in Delhi politics.

