Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva Vows To Transform Capital, Fulfil Poll Promises

Virendraa Sachdeva attributed the party’s historic victory in the Assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and pledged to fulfil promises outlined in the party’s manifesto.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva Vows To Transform Capital, Fulfil Poll Promises


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP leaders credited the triumph to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising to deliver on their electoral commitments and transform Delhi into a developed capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva hailed the victory as a mandate for change, stating, “The people of Delhi have voted for the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will fulfil the promises made in our Sankalp Patra, which will make Delhi a developed capital.”

In a strong critique of the opposition, Sachdeva dismissed the relevance of the INDI alliance, calling it a fragmented and opportunistic group. “There is no such thing as an INDI alliance left; these are all selfish people,” he asserted. He also took a dig at AAP leader Atishi for celebrating despite her party’s significant electoral losses. “Atishi should introspect when senior leaders of her party have lost, what is there to celebrate?” he remarked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, BJP’s central leadership convened a meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the next course of action. The meeting was attended by BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda, among other senior leaders.

The party has yet to declare its Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi. BJP leader and New Delhi Assembly seat winner Parvesh Verma stated, “In our party, the legislative party decides the CM’s face, and the party leadership approves it. The party’s decision will be acceptable to everyone.”

BJP’s victory was marked by the defeat of prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Manish Sisodia from Jangpura, Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash, and Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti. Atishi was the only AAP candidate to secure a win, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes. Following the results, Atishi tendered her resignation as Chief Minister on Sunday morning.

With AAP’s defeat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly, paving the way for the formation of a new BJP-led government. The BJP’s success in Delhi follows its sweeping victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, further consolidating its dominance in national politics. Meanwhile, the Congress failed to win a single seat in the national capital for the third consecutive election, further dimming hopes of its revival in Delhi politics.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Is N Biren Singh? Manipur CM Resigns Amid Unrest–His Career And Education| Explained

Filed under

BJP Delhi Election Result 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,...

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Monkey Causes Sri Lanka’s Nationwide Blackout, Leaving Millions Without Power

Monkey Causes Sri Lanka’s Nationwide Blackout, Leaving Millions Without Power

Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing Century In Cuttack ODI Against England

Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing Century In Cuttack ODI Against England

Why Did Manipur CM Biren Singh Resign Now? Political Crisis, No-Confidence Motion, And Ethnic Violence Explained

Why Did Manipur CM Biren Singh Resign Now? Political Crisis, No-Confidence Motion, And Ethnic Violence...

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox