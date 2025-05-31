Delhi BJP Govt Marks 100 Days In Office, Releases ‘Workbook’ Showcasing Key Welfare Schemes

The report outlines key initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat expansion, Mahila Samman Yojana, and the Yamuna cleaning campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government marked its first 100 days in office on Saturday with the release of a detailed workbook titled “Kam Karne Wali Sarkar-100 Din Seva Ke”. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, unveiled the report that highlights key initiatives rolled out under her leadership since taking office on February 20, 2025.

Addressing the media, CM Gupta emphasized the government’s commitment to visible and impactful development. “This is not just about governance, but about service. These 100 days reflect our vision of a strong, safe, and inclusive Delhi,” she stated.

Key Highlights from the 100-Day Workbook

The workbook outlines major public welfare schemes and development projects undertaken by the Delhi government:

Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Expansion of health coverage through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city.

Mahila Samman Yojana: A ₹51,000 crore provision for monthly financial assistance to women from economically weaker sections.

Yamuna Cleaning Campaign: Comprehensive plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna river.

Vay Vandana Yojana: Senior citizen welfare initiatives.

DEVI Buses & Street Lighting: Introduction of women-friendly DEVI buses and improved public infrastructure, including expanded street lighting.

Rekha Gupta Slams AAP as ‘Meva Khane Wali Sarkar’

जब आपने मुझे दिल्ली की सेवा का अवसर दिया, तो यह सिर्फ एक ज़िम्मेदारी नहीं, बल्कि एक संकल्प था “जनसेवा पर केंद्रित राजनीति, और नीति जो जनकल्याण के लिए हो।” इन 100 दिनों में हमने हर वादा ज़मीन पर उतारने की दिशा में प्रभावी काम किया। हमारी प्राथमिकता साफ थी – विकास ऐसा जो दिखाई भी… pic.twitter.com/PXSR2a7tWO — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 31, 2025

In a social media post and accompanying video on X, CM Rekha Gupta took a jibe at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which ruled Delhi for a decade. “The previous government was a ’10 saal ki meva khane wali sarkar’, while we are a ‘100 din ki seva karne wali sarkar’,” Gupta said, accusing AAP of prioritizing politics over public service.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and credited the central government’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas vision for inspiring Delhi’s new governance model.

Opposition Slams BJP’s 100-Day Claims

The AAP responded sharply, calling the 100-day report a façade. “This is just the trailer of BJP’s destruction model. The full picture is yet to come,” the party posted on X.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav also criticised the BJP government, alleging failure to fulfill key election promises and raising concerns over deteriorating law and order in the capital.

‘Development That Can Be Seen and Felt’

In her X post, CM Gupta wrote: “Our priority was clear development that can be seen as well as felt. The trust of Delhi’s people is our biggest strength. The foundation of change has been laid, and the pace of development will not stop.”

She reaffirmed her government’s focus on cleanliness, women’s empowerment, security, and e-governance, promising continued progress toward a “Viksit Delhi”.

