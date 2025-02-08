Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch

With the BJP poised for a historic comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence and gratitude toward party workers and the people of Delhi.

With the BJP poised for a historic comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence and gratitude toward party workers and the people of Delhi. While addressing the media, Sachdeva said the early trends reflect the party’s expectations, but the final results are eagerly awaited.

“The trends are in line with our expectations, but we will wait for the final results. Our party workers have worked with passion and dedication, and the people have blessed us. The public had to choose between a model of development and corruption, and they have saluted PM Modi’s leadership,” Sachdeva said.

#WATCH | Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva says, "Early trends are as per our expectation but we will wait for the results. Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi… https://t.co/IBA1MgwHtJ pic.twitter.com/LjsT9t7s5u
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Delhi Voted For Change

Sachdeva emphasized that the BJP fought the election on local issues and repeatedly questioned AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption.

“We fought the Delhi elections on Delhi’s issues. We repeatedly asked Arvind Kejriwal about corruption, the liquor scam, broken roads, sewage overflow, and garbage, but he ignored those issues. The people of Delhi understood their pain and voted for development,” he added.

Sachdeva further declared that the BJP will provide a double-engine government in Delhi, ensuring seamless coordination between the state and the Centre for better governance and faster development.

Who Will Be BJP’s Chief Minister Face?

When asked about the BJP’s Chief Minister candidate, Sachdeva remained non-committal, saying, “A BJP worker will become the Chief Minister, and the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.”

With the BJP’s significant lead, all eyes are now on the party’s choice for Chief Minister and the direction it will take in reshaping Delhi’s governance.

