Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch

With the BJP poised for a historic comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence and gratitude toward party workers and the people of Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Answers On Who Will Be The CM Face? Watch


With the BJP poised for a historic comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has expressed confidence and gratitude toward party workers and the people of Delhi. While addressing the media, Sachdeva said the early trends reflect the party’s expectations, but the final results are eagerly awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The trends are in line with our expectations, but we will wait for the final results. Our party workers have worked with passion and dedication, and the people have blessed us. The public had to choose between a model of development and corruption, and they have saluted PM Modi’s leadership,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi Voted For Change

Sachdeva emphasized that the BJP fought the election on local issues and repeatedly questioned AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal on allegations of corruption.

“We fought the Delhi elections on Delhi’s issues. We repeatedly asked Arvind Kejriwal about corruption, the liquor scam, broken roads, sewage overflow, and garbage, but he ignored those issues. The people of Delhi understood their pain and voted for development,” he added.

Sachdeva further declared that the BJP will provide a double-engine government in Delhi, ensuring seamless coordination between the state and the Centre for better governance and faster development.

Who Will Be BJP’s Chief Minister Face?

When asked about the BJP’s Chief Minister candidate, Sachdeva remained non-committal, saying, “A BJP worker will become the Chief Minister, and the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.”

With the BJP’s significant lead, all eyes are now on the party’s choice for Chief Minister and the direction it will take in reshaping Delhi’s governance.

Also Read: Who Is Winning In Kalkaji? AAP’s Atishi Trails In This Constituency

Filed under

BJP DELHI ELECTION RESULT Delhi Elections 2025 Virendra Sachdeva

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Final Nail In AAP Coffin? BJP Leads By 5000+ Votes On 35 Seats As Delhi Election Results Start To Steady

Final Nail In AAP Coffin? BJP Leads By 5000+ Votes On 35 Seats As Delhi...

This Seat Is Likely To Announce Results First As Delhi Elections Counting Of Votes Continues

This Seat Is Likely To Announce Results First As Delhi Elections Counting Of Votes Continues

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Now Take Leading As Delhi Election Voting Continues

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Now Take Leading As Delhi Election Voting Continues

‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein’: Omar Abdullah Trolls AAP And Congress With A Viral Meme As BJP Leads Delhi Election Race

‘Aur Lado Aapas Mein’: Omar Abdullah Trolls AAP And Congress With A Viral Meme As...

Will Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Win Muslim-Dominated Seats Like Okhla and Mustafabad as Delhi Election Results Come In?

Will Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM Win Muslim-Dominated Seats Like Okhla and Mustafabad as Delhi Election Results...

Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox