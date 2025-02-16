Delhi BJP To Announce New Chief Minister Tomorrow At 3 PM In Legislature Party Meeting

The Delhi BJP Legislature Party will meet tomorrow at 3 PM to announce the new Chief Minister. The meeting will take place at the BJP office in Delhi.

President's rule has now officially been imposed in Manipur as the crisis persists after the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is set to announce its new Chief Minister tomorrow during a crucial Legislature Party meeting. The meeting, scheduled for 3 PM, will take place at the BJP’s Delhi office, where party leaders will deliberate and finalize their choice for the top post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With speculation growing over the next leader, the decision is expected to have significant political implications for the capital. The BJP’s selection process is being closely watched, as the party looks to strengthen its position ahead of future electoral battles in Delhi.

The announcement will put an end to widespread discussions about potential candidates, as party members and the public eagerly await the official confirmation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stay tuned for live updates as the BJP gears up to introduce the new face of Delhi’s leadership!