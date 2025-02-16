Delhi BJP To Elect New CM On February 17, Swearing-In Likely On February 18

Delhi BJP to elect a new Chief Minister on February 17, with the swearing-in likely on February 18. Key contenders include Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party is set to convene on February 17 to finalize the name of the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Sources indicate that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for the following day, February 18, and is expected to be a low-key affair.

Who Will Be the Next Chief Minister?

As the race for Delhi’s top post heats up, several names have emerged as frontrunners. Among them is Parvesh Verma, who secured a major victory over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Ramesh Bidhuri, despite his defeat to former Chief Minister Atishi in Kalkaji, is also being considered for the role.

Other potential candidates include BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta. The final decision will be taken in the Legislature Party meeting, where senior leaders will weigh in on the selection.

BJP’s Resurgence in Delhi After 27 Years

The BJP’s victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections marks a major political shift, ending AAP’s 10-year reign. The saffron party secured a decisive win with 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to secure 22 seats. The Congress, once a dominant force in the capital, failed to win any seats.

This victory is significant as it marks the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after nearly three decades. The party’s vote share has also witnessed substantial growth, rising from 38.51% in 2020 to 45.56% in 2025. Meanwhile, AAP’s vote share dropped to 43.57%, a decline of nearly 10 percentage points over the last decade.

Declining AAP Vote Share and Congress’ Continued Struggles

Despite securing over 40% of the votes, AAP suffered a major setback, losing its stronghold in Delhi. The party had previously won landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively. However, this time, voter sentiment shifted in favor of the BJP, leading to its decisive win.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, failed to make an impact yet again. While its vote share improved slightly to 6.34%, it still remained far from a comeback in the national capital.

The BJP is expected to formally stake claim to form the government next week, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from his foreign visit. With the selection of a new Chief Minister imminent, Delhi is set to witness a significant political transition in the coming days.

