Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured
Home > India > Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured

Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured

Delhi BMW Accident: An FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in the BMW car accident case. A motorcycle-borne man, working in the Ministry of Finance, was killed and his wife was injured after being hit by a car in the Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi last night.

Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured (Source - ANI)
Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 15, 2025 09:38:32 IST

Delhi BMW Accident: An FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in the BMW car accident case. A motorcycle-borne man, working in the Ministry of Finance, was killed and his wife was injured after being hit by a car in the Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi last night.

The case was registered under Sections 281 (Rash driving), 125B (Endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the BNS.

Police said that during the investigation, the FSL and Crime Branch team inspected the accident site. Both the vehicles – the BMW and motorcycle – were seized.

“The accused woman and her husband are still admitted to the hospital. They are in the business of making horse leather saddles, seats, covers, belts, etc. Further investigation is on, “Police added.

What Happened Yesterday As BMW Crash In Delhi

A BMW car met with an accident near the Metro pillar number 67 in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, killing a man and injuring his wife.

Eyewitnesses said that a woman was driving the car. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the nearby hospital.

The vehicles have been seized, and the spot was examined by the crime team.

The BMW overturned on the road after hitting a motorcycle. ANI reported that the FSL team has reached the spot. She and her husband also sustained injuries and were admitted to the Hospital.

Police said that the investigation is underway, and legal action is being taken. As reported, the deceased worked in the Ministry of Finance and was a resident of Hari Nagar. His wife is injured and is under treatment.

The accused are residents of Gurugram. Husband is said to be in business.

Son Blames the hospital For His Father’s Death

Navnoor Singh, the son of the deceased, said that his father’s life could have been saved if he had been taken to a super speciality hospital near the accident site instead of a hospital 20 km away, which had no adequate facility.

ALSO READ: Is Naxalism Taking Its Last Breaths? Naxal With Rs 1 Crore Bounty Killed In Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Declining Trend Continues

Tags: bmwDelhi BMW accidentfinance ministry

Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured

Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured

Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured
Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured
Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured
Delhi BMW Crash: Case Registered For Culpable Homicide As Finance Ministry Official Killed, Wife Injured

