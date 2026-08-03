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Home > India News > Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Threat Emails, Police Conduct Security Checks

Delhi Bomb Threat: Multiple Schools Receive Threat Emails, Police Conduct Security Checks

Several schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, prompting evacuations and security checks by police and bomb disposal squads. Officials said no suspicious objects have been found so far. The incident comes days after a similar bomb threat hoax in Gurugram.

Multiple Schools Receive Threat Emails, Police Conduct Security Checks. Photo: File Photo/ANI
Multiple Schools Receive Threat Emails, Police Conduct Security Checks. Photo: File Photo/ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 12:26 IST

Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats, triggering immediate security responses and evacuations on Monday. The Delhi Police stated that all standard safety protocols were rigorously followed, and thorough checks of the affected school premises were conducted by bomb disposal squads and local law enforcement. The officials confirmed that, so far, nothing suspicious has been found during the searches. Further details are awaited. 

Delhi Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threat 

The latest bomb threats came only a few days after a similar hoax in Haryana. On July 31, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner office, district courts, and some schools received a bomb threat email, and then there were evacuations and search operations carried out by bomb disposal teams and dog squads.

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After doing thorough checks, police confirmed that no unusual objects were found, and they said the whole thing was a hoax. Still, the work of figuring out who sent the email is ongoing.

In the message, it was claimed that the Deputy Commissioner office, a school, and Haryana courts would be targeted at different moments during the day . 

774 Delhi Schools Found Lacking Safety Measures 

According to a PTI report, 774 schools in Delhi were found to have safety related shortcomings during a city-wide inspection done under the Child Protection Month initiative. Private schools accounted for the highest number of cases.  

Officials also said 1,677 schools were inspected between July 13 and 24 using a Student Safety Checklist based on guidelines issued by the NCPCR, DCPCR, and the POCSO Act.  

The inspection drive was launched after directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who had asked officials to ensure strict and timely implementation of child safety measures across the capital, even if it meant faster follow ups and closer checking.

Also Read: ‘Intoxicated’ Mother Drowns 9-Month-Old Baby In Hyderabad’s Bairamulguda Lake 

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Tags: Delhi Newsindia newsSchool Safety

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