LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

IndiGo flight from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning was detected in the cargo area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries among passengers or crew members.
There were no immediate reports of injuries among passengers or crew members.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 22:47 IST

An IndiGo flight travelling from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning indication was detected in the aircraft’s cargo area, according to reports. The aircraft landed safely at Lucknow Airport, where emergency response teams were deployed as a precaution.

IndiGo Flight Lands Safely in Lucknow

IndiGo flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Lucknow after the warning was detected onboard. The aircraft landed safely at 6:29 pm, following which emergency personnel were positioned around the aircraft as part of the airport’s precautionary response. There were no immediate reports of injuries among passengers or crew members. Further checks were expected to be carried out to determine the cause of the warning and establish whether there was any actual smoke or fire in the cargo compartment.

You Might Be Interested In

Lucknow Airport Activates Emergency Response

Following the alert, Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency preparedness measures. Fire and rescue personnel, ambulances and medical teams were deployed to handle any possible emergency. The precautionary deployment is part of standard airport safety procedures when an aircraft reports a potential smoke or fire-related warning. Such alerts are treated seriously because smoke or fire inside an aircraft can require an immediate emergency response.

Not an Isolated Incident

The diversion comes amid a series of aviation incidents and precautionary diversions that have drawn renewed attention to aircraft safety and emergency preparedness. While such warnings do not necessarily mean that an aircraft has caught fire, they can prompt pilots and airport authorities to take precautionary action. The exact cause of the smoke warning on IndiGo flight 6E6504 was not immediately clear. Further technical inspection of the aircraft is expected to establish what triggered the alert and whether any malfunction occurred in the cargo area.
Also Read: Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?
Tags: Agartala to Delhi flightflight diverted to LucknowIndiGo flight 6E6504IndiGo flight divertedIndiGo flight emergencyIndiGo smoke warninglucknow airport

RELATED News

Ryan Group of Schools Hosts the 24th Indian Model United Nations in the Capital

Sudarshan Pharma Says Proposed 9.5% Stake Acquisition in US Firm Under Due Diligence

Mr. Rahul Jain Honoured with Accountancy Excellence Award – 2026

RPS Group Marks 23rd Foundation Day with Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drive, Collects 150+ Units

Parul University Journalism Students Complete Six-Day Delhi Media Leadership Tour Across India’s Top Newsrooms

LATEST NEWS

Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo And AC Milan Owner In Talks To Buy Prominent Football Club | Details Inside

New UPI Transaction Rules: No Charges On Person To Person, Rs 5 To 300 On These Payments From October 15

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Matt Renshaw And Nathan Ellis Star To Give Australia 1-0 Lead As Fifties From Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine In Vain

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

Former England Footballer Raheem Sterling Pleads Guilty To Dangerous Driving After Crashing His Lamborghini In May 2026

Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

Pawan Yadav Shot Dead in Prayagraj: Who Was The Samajwadi Party Leader And What Was The Motive Behind His Killing?

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

Couple Viral Video: Intimate Moments in Public Park Spark Online Debate

Amravati Viral MMS: 350 Intimate Videos, 200 Minors Involved; What Police Found Next

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?
Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

QUICK LINKS