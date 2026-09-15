Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

An IndiGo flight travelling from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning indication was detected in the aircraft’s cargo area, according to reports. The aircraft landed safely at Lucknow Airport, where emergency response teams were deployed as a precaution.

IndiGo Flight Lands Safely in Lucknow

IndiGo flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Lucknow after the warning was detected onboard. The aircraft landed safely at 6:29 pm, following which emergency personnel were positioned around the aircraft as part of the airport’s precautionary response. There were no immediate reports of injuries among passengers or crew members. Further checks were expected to be carried out to determine the cause of the warning and establish whether there was any actual smoke or fire in the cargo compartment.

Lucknow Airport Activates Emergency Response

Following the alert, Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency preparedness measures. Fire and rescue personnel, ambulances and medical teams were deployed to handle any possible emergency. The precautionary deployment is part of standard airport safety procedures when an aircraft reports a potential smoke or fire-related warning. Such alerts are treated seriously because smoke or fire inside an aircraft can require an immediate emergency response.

Not an Isolated Incident

The diversion comes amid a series of aviation incidents and precautionary diversions that have drawn renewed attention to aircraft safety and emergency preparedness. While such warnings do not necessarily mean that an aircraft has caught fire, they can prompt pilots and airport authorities to take precautionary action. The exact cause of the smoke warning on IndiGo flight 6E6504 was not immediately clear. Further technical inspection of the aircraft is expected to establish what triggered the alert and whether any malfunction occurred in the cargo area.

Also Read: Noida Elevated Road Suddenly Sinks, 20-Ft Deep Pit Appears as Traffic Comes to a Halt: What Happened?