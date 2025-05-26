Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Delhi Braces For Another Wet Week As Imd Issues Yellow Alert, Gusty Winds Up To 50 Km/h

Delhi recorded its wettest May ever with 186.4mm rainfall. IMD forecasts more rain and storms till May 31. Over 400 flights delayed amid Sunday’s severe weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday, warning of potentially adverse weather including light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds ranging from 30–40 km/h, with speeds temporarily reaching up to 50 km/h. This comes as parts of the city received scattered light rain on Monday morning, signalling the continuation of an unusually wet May.

Delhi Records Its Wettest May Since 1901
On Sunday alone, Delhi recorded 81.4 mm of rainfall until 8:30 am, pushing the monthly total to 186.4 mm — the highest for May since IMD began maintaining records in 1901. The previous record was 165 mm in 2008. For context, the long-period average (LPA) for May is just 30.7 mm, indicating the capital has received six times the usual rainfall this month.

“We can expect on-and-off rain activity to continue this week. Thunderstorms and winds touching up to 50 km per hour are also likely until May 31,” an IMD official said.

Weather and Temperature Updates
Key weather stations such as Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, and Ayanagar recorded only “trace” rainfall until 8:30 am Monday. The minimum temperature was 25.2°C, which is a degree below normal. On Sunday, the temperature had dropped to 19.8°C due to an early morning thunderstorm.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise slightly from 31.6°C on Sunday to around 34–36°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed improvement, clocking in at 97 (satisfactory) at 8 am on Monday, better than 105 (moderate) recorded at 4 pm the previous day.

Flight Delays, Waterlogging, and Casualties Due to Storms
Sunday’s thunderstorm, accompanied by three hours of heavy rain, caused major disruptions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Infrastructure across the city buckled under pressure, with reports of flight delays, waterlogging, uprooted trees, and power outages.

According to airport authorities, over 400 flights were delayed and 49 were diverted to nearby airports due to strong winds reaching 82 km/h.

The recent spell of intense dust storms and thunderstorms this May has turned deadly, with at least 12 fatalities reported from incidents such as house collapses, electrocution, and falling trees, underscoring the urgent need for better urban preparedness and infrastructure resilience.

