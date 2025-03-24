Delhi Budget 2025: Capital Gears Up For Budget Session, CM Rekha Gupta To Introduce ‘Viksit Delhi’ Budget Tomorrow

BJP government’s 'Viksit Bharat Budget' for the 2025-26 fiscal year is an empowered budget. This budget will focus on the economic empowerment of women, better education and health services, improved infrastructure, and addressing pollution and waterlogging issues.

Delhi Budget 2025: The first BJP-led Delhi government budget session is here, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The session, which began today, is a historic five-day affair, kicking off at 11 AM with a traditional kheer ceremony. This marks a significant moment, as the BJP takes charge of the nation’s capital after a 26-year wait.

As per the proceedings, tomorrow, March 25, will witness the tabling of the much-anticipated ‘Viksit Delhi’ Budget. The focus of this budget will be on infrastructure development, cleaning the Yamuna, and tackling the city’s air pollution—promising a cleaner, greener future for Delhi.

In Todays Delhi Budget Session

In the ongoing first-day session, people anticipate the tabling of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation for 2024.

This significant session is expected to showcase power politics. The BJP government, which returned to power in Delhi after 27 years. This return aims to prove to the public that their votes will not go in vain. This will be the second session of the new government. The first session held between February 24 and March 3.

Before the session, on Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta stated that the BJP government’s ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’ for the 2025-26 fiscal year is an empowered budget. This budget will focus on the economic empowerment of women, better education and health services, improved infrastructure, and addressing pollution and waterlogging issues.

This budget is a result of extensive groundwork, as the CM explained that the government has conducted ground-level research. The CM mentioned that the Delhi government consulted various sections of society, including professionals, for feedback to prepare the budget. “As many as 3,303 suggestions were received from stakeholders through email and 6,982 through WhatsApp.”

She added that the budget will focus on meeting the basic needs of the public and include provisions for employment generation. The Delhi government will ensure that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

