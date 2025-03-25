Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Promises ‘Ram Rajya’ Ahead of Budget Presentation

Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Promises ‘Ram Rajya’ Ahead of Budget Presentation

The presentation of the budget will start at 11 AM. Later in the day, at 3 PM, CM Gupta will address a press conference to outline the key highlights of the budget.

Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Promises ‘Ram Rajya’ Ahead of Budget Presentation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta


Delhi Budget 2025: In the historic presentation of the Delhi Budget by the BJP government, CM Rekha Gupta, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget today. Today’s session will table the ‘Viksit Bharat’ budget. Before starting the session, CM Rekha Gupta visited the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, Delhi. 2 She offered prayers and sought blessings before kickstarting the tabling session of the Delhi Budget 2025.

Ram Rajya By BJP Led Government

While visiting the Hanuman temple, Rekha Gupta spoke to the media, saying, “Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi.” She added that Delhi will see progress and “Ram Rajya will be established.” In another interaction, Parvesh Verma mentioned that this year’s Delhi budget will be “a historic budget” and that the people of Delhi will rejoice. Gupta’s statement highlighted her belief in the city’s future growth, while Verma promised that the budget would bring joy to the people of Delhi. Both leaders expressed optimism and confidence ahead of the upcoming budget presentation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In The Previous Delhi Budget Session

The day before, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report from the CAG on the DTC in the Assembly. The report pointed out poor management and financial losses, which led to criticism of the previous AAP government.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly. It highlighted operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report evaluates DTC’s key operational and financial aspects. It pointed inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies

The Delhi Vidhansabha session kickstarted yesterday. As a ‘symbol of progress,’ the ceremony started with ‘kheer’ by the BJP leaders. Today’s session will feature the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, bringing with her the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years to the table.

Delhi Under BJP

After a long time, BJP will take over the country’s capital, and the people of the country are looking forward to what they will offer to the public. Delhi has been under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal for almost 10 years. The country’s capital had other plans this election, as BJP took over the leadership, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party behind. People speculate that major changes will happen in the capital from now on. This gives a positive hope to everyone staying in the capital, despite a lot of chaos in the transition of policies.

CM Rekha Gupta To Unveil Her First Budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to unveil her first budget in the Assembly on Tuesday at 11 AM. This marks a significant moment as it will be the first budget presented by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi in nearly three decades.

The Cabinet meetings, which were usually held at the Assembly during the reign of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will now be held at the Delhi Secretariat. Followng the meeting Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha and present the budget.
This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.

The presentation of the budget will start at 11 AM. Later in the day, at 3 PM, CM Gupta will address a press conference to outline the key highlights of the budget.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation

 

Filed under

Delhi Budget Delhi Budget Session

Canada warns of foreign i

Canada Claims India Is Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Spy Agency Sounds The Alarm
Waqf amendment Bill JPC C

‘No Religious Freedom Is Being Taken Away…’ Says Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman
newsx

Targeted Increase In Cattle Female-To-Male Ratio And Milk Production Plan In Telangana: Lok Sabha Budget...
Israel strikes Syrian mil

Israel Strikes Two Syrian Military Bases in Homs Province
Many women dream of embra

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips
delhi budget 2025, cm rek

Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore Plan, Focus on Infrastructure, Health...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Canada Claims India Is Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Spy Agency Sounds The Alarm

Canada Claims India Is Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Spy Agency Sounds The Alarm

‘No Religious Freedom Is Being Taken Away…’ Says Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman

‘No Religious Freedom Is Being Taken Away…’ Says Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman

Targeted Increase In Cattle Female-To-Male Ratio And Milk Production Plan In Telangana: Lok Sabha Budget Session 2025

Targeted Increase In Cattle Female-To-Male Ratio And Milk Production Plan In Telangana: Lok Sabha Budget...

Israel Strikes Two Syrian Military Bases in Homs Province

Israel Strikes Two Syrian Military Bases in Homs Province

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Entertainment

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success