Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Promises ‘Ram Rajya’ Ahead of Budget Presentation

Delhi Budget 2025: In the historic presentation of the Delhi Budget by the BJP government, CM Rekha Gupta, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget today. Today’s session will table the ‘Viksit Bharat’ budget. Before starting the session, CM Rekha Gupta visited the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, Delhi. 2 She offered prayers and sought blessings before kickstarting the tabling session of the Delhi Budget 2025.

Ram Rajya By BJP Led Government

While visiting the Hanuman temple, Rekha Gupta spoke to the media, saying, “Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi.” She added that Delhi will see progress and “Ram Rajya will be established.” In another interaction, Parvesh Verma mentioned that this year’s Delhi budget will be “a historic budget” and that the people of Delhi will rejoice. Gupta’s statement highlighted her belief in the city’s future growth, while Verma promised that the budget would bring joy to the people of Delhi. Both leaders expressed optimism and confidence ahead of the upcoming budget presentation. Advertisement · Scroll to continue “Ram Rajya will be established”: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at Hanuman Temple ahead of Budget presentation Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/GN77dz48Mw#RekhaGupta #Delhi #delhibudget pic.twitter.com/GQQA3YtSoo Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 25, 2025 In The Previous Delhi Budget Session

The day before, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a report from the CAG on the DTC in the Assembly. The report pointed out poor management and financial losses, which led to criticism of the previous AAP government.

The report evaluates DTC’s key operational and financial aspects. It pointed inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies

The Delhi Vidhansabha session kickstarted yesterday. As a ‘symbol of progress,’ the ceremony started with ‘kheer’ by the BJP leaders. Today’s session will feature the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, bringing with her the first budget of a BJP government in Delhi in more than 26 years to the table.

Delhi Under BJP

After a long time, BJP will take over the country’s capital, and the people of the country are looking forward to what they will offer to the public. Delhi has been under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal for almost 10 years. The country’s capital had other plans this election, as BJP took over the leadership, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party behind. People speculate that major changes will happen in the capital from now on. This gives a positive hope to everyone staying in the capital, despite a lot of chaos in the transition of policies.

CM Rekha Gupta To Unveil Her First Budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to unveil her first budget in the Assembly on Tuesday at 11 AM. This marks a significant moment as it will be the first budget presented by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi in nearly three decades.

The Cabinet meetings, which were usually held at the Assembly during the reign of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will now be held at the Delhi Secretariat. Followng the meeting Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha and present the budget.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.

The presentation of the budget will start at 11 AM. Later in the day, at 3 PM, CM Gupta will address a press conference to outline the key highlights of the budget.

(With Inputs From ANI)

