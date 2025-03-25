Delhi Budget 2025: ‘We Will Fulfill Them’, CM Rekha Gupta Pledges To Deliver on AAP’s Promises

CM Rekha spoke with sharp words and clear intentions. She pointed out that while AAP promised luxury, the BJP focuses on real, impactful change. AAP built fancy palaces, but BJP will provide affordable housing and practical toilets. This is BJP’s way of giving the public what they truly need.

The Cabinet meetings, which were usually held at the Assembly during the reign of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will now be held at the Delhi Secretariat. Followng the meeting Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha and present the budget.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.