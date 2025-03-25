Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Delhi Budget 2025: ‘We Will Fulfill Them’, CM Rekha Gupta Pledges To Deliver on AAP’s Promises

CM Rekha spoke with sharp words and clear intentions. She pointed out that while AAP promised luxury, the BJP focuses on real, impactful change.

Delhi Budget 2025: The BJP-led Delhi government started its budget session yesterday. This session is considered historic, as it is the first time in 27 years that the BJP is leading the national capital while also being in power at the center. Delhi has rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent elections, marking a significant shift in political dynamics. This shift signals the collapse of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP party in the capital, as the BJP’s influence grows. The BJP leadership is set to establish the tone for future policies and governance in Delhi during the budget session.

According to reports from various news channels, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been falling short of meeting the expectations of Delhi’s public. The BJP government took the opportunity to criticize AAP during the budget presentation today. CM Rekha Gupta didn’t hold back, saying, “There is a lot of difference between us and them (AAP)… You (AAP) made promises, we will fulfil them. You abused the governments of other states, we will establish harmony and work together… You made ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ we will build houses for the poor… You installed pot toilets worth lakhs, we will make toilets for the people in slum areas…”

CM Rekha spoke with sharp words and clear intentions. She pointed out that while AAP promised luxury, the BJP focuses on real, impactful change. AAP built fancy palaces, but BJP will provide affordable housing and practical toilets. This is BJP’s way of giving the public what they truly need.

The Cabinet meetings, which were usually held at the Assembly during the reign of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will now be held at the Delhi Secretariat. Followng the meeting Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha and present the budget.

This Budget Session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.

Delhi Budget Allocation

  • ₹28,000 crore allocated for capital expenditure.
  • ₹5,100 crore set aside to provide ₹2,500/month to eligible women.
  • ₹2,144 crore earmarked for PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

BJP government’s ‘Viksit Bharat Budget’ for the 2025-26 fiscal year is an empowered budget. This budget focuses on the economic empowerment of women, better education and health services, improved infrastructure, and addressing pollution and waterlogging issues.

Also Read: Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore Plan, Focus on Infrastructure, Health & Women’s Welfare

