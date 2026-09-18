Delhi Car Drags Bike For Long Distance As Sparks Fly Across Road; Watch Viral Video

A fast-moving car was caught on video dragging a motorcycle through Delhi’s RK Puram on Thursday night, sending sparks flying across the road. The video, which is now going viral on social media, is said to be from the route leading from RK Puram towards IIT. Police are investigating the incident using the viral footage as well as CCTV recordings from the area.

The incident happened around 10pm on Africa Avenue Road, on the stretch between Bhikaji Cama Place and RK Puram Metro station. Police received information about the accident at around 10.22pm and reached the spot. In Delhi, the case has raised questions about what led to the motorcycle being dragged for some distance after the collision.

Delhi के RK Puram इलाके में कार ने बाइक को कई किलोमीटर तक घसीटा। 😳 pic.twitter.com/tyCjtHrNNB — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) September 18, 2026

Delhi police trace the collision through video and CCTV

Police said 21-year-old Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka village, was sitting on his black motorcycle, which was parked on the roadside, when a blue Honda Amaze allegedly driven by 73-year-old Venu Gopal, a Vasant Kunj resident, hit the two-wheeler.

The impact threw Tokas off the motorcycle. The bike, however, remained caught with the car and was dragged along the road, producing the sparks visible in the Delhi video. An officer said, “The impact caused Tokas to fall off the motorcycle. The car subsequently dragged the motorcycle for some distance.” The officer clarified that Tokas himself was not dragged with the bike.

Delhi victim escapes with no serious injuries

Tokas was medically examined after the incident and did not suffer any serious injuries, police said. Gopal was also medically examined, and no alcohol was detected.

Police seized the Honda Amaze as part of the Delhi investigation and apprehended Gopal following the incident.

Delhi case registered under two BNS sections

A case has been registered at RK Puram police station under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to rash driving or riding on a public way, and Section 125(a), concerning an act endangering the life or personal safety of others.

Police said further investigation into the Delhi incident is underway, with the viral video and CCTV footage being examined to establish the sequence of events.

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