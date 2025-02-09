Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Resigns, ‘War Against BJP And Hooliganism Will Continue’

The formal resignation of Atishi was presented to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas after the BJP scored a remarkable win in the capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Resigns, ‘War Against BJP And Hooliganism Will Continue’


Delhi CM Atishi resigned from her position on Sunday. Her resignation comes just a day after a crushing defeat for the AAP on February 8, despite her personal victory in the Kalkaji seat, where she had triumphed over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The formal resignation of Atishi was presented to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas after the BJP scored a remarkable win in the capital. While Atishi won Kalkaji, it was one of the very few victories for the AAP on a night that saw defeats to some of the senior leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Satender Jain, and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Overall, however, it was a massive defeat for the party. For more than two decades, the BJP is making a comeback in Delhi. This change marks a major shift in the political landscape of the national capital.

Atishi’s tenure as Delhi’s chief minister was short, as she assumed office only in September 2024, taking over from Arvind Kejriwal amid a challenging period for the party. Atishi, the youngest to hold the post at 43, was entrusted with leading the party during a turbulent phase, where key leaders were facing jail time.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Atishi’s political career

It all began in 2015 when Atishi was appointed as an advisor by the then Education Minister, Manish Sisodia. Over time, she worked on improving Delhi’s education system and renewing its infrastructure, while also becoming an important speaker and spokesperson for the party. This helped her gain recognition.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she made a big mistake by facing BJP leader Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi and lost. Despite this setback, Atishi didn’t give up. She won the Kalkaji seat in the 2020 Delhi elections and took on multiple important roles in the Delhi government. She soon became known as one of the brightest minds in the party, especially for her work on education reforms and policies that helped underprivileged communities.

In September 2024, as the political crisis was mounting, Atishi was appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, replacing Arvind Kejriwal, who was facing political and legal challenges. The move was met with mixed reactions, with some calling her the “temporary CM,” as the chair once occupied by Kejriwal remained vacant in her office, awaiting his return.

In her resignation statement, Atishi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi and her supporters, acknowledging the setback the party had experienced. “I thank the people of Delhi and our party workers who stood strong. We accept the mandate. The war against BJP’s dictatorship and hooliganism will continue. It is a setback, but AAP’s struggle for the people of Delhi and the country will continue,” she said, pointing out that the party’s struggle would continue even though it lost the elections.

The win in Kalkaji for Atishi was bittersweet, as the overall poll results seemed to speak to a devastating loss for the AAP. When the counting continues and BJP surges ahead, Atishi stands firm; “Yes, this may be one step back, but AAP will keep fighting,” she added.

ALSO READ: Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

 

Filed under

Delhi CM Atishi resigns Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

This Asian National Carrier Has Been Named ‘Airline of the Year’; Check Full List

This Asian National Carrier Has Been Named ‘Airline of the Year’; Check Full List

Two Soldiers, Twelve Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Two Soldiers, Twelve Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

The Rise And Fall Of AAP In Delhi

The Rise And Fall Of AAP In Delhi

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi in Odisha for Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Statements

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi in Odisha for Alleged ‘Anti-National’ Statements

₹96 Lakh Curtains, ₹16 Lakh Silk Carpets: How Much Public Money Did Arvind Kejriwal Spend On Sheesh Mahal?

₹96 Lakh Curtains, ₹16 Lakh Silk Carpets: How Much Public Money Did Arvind Kejriwal Spend...

Entertainment

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers Likely From Bangladesh

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Surprises Box Office, Outperforms Original Run

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Tom Welling Surprises Fans At MegaCon Following DUI Arrest

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Kim Kardashian Issues Warning to Bianca Censori Following Grammys Red Carpet Controversy

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Singer Harrdy Sandhu Detained By Chandigarh Police For Performing Without Permission

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox