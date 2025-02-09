Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Resigns, ‘War Against BJP And Hooliganism Will Continue’

The formal resignation of Atishi was presented to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas after the BJP scored a remarkable win in the capital.

Delhi CM Atishi resigned from her position on Sunday. Her resignation comes just a day after a crushing defeat for the AAP on February 8, despite her personal victory in the Kalkaji seat, where she had triumphed over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes.

The formal resignation of Atishi was presented to Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas after the BJP scored a remarkable win in the capital. While Atishi won Kalkaji, it was one of the very few victories for the AAP on a night that saw defeats to some of the senior leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Satender Jain, and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Overall, however, it was a massive defeat for the party. For more than two decades, the BJP is making a comeback in Delhi. This change marks a major shift in the political landscape of the national capital.

Atishi’s tenure as Delhi’s chief minister was short, as she assumed office only in September 2024, taking over from Arvind Kejriwal amid a challenging period for the party. Atishi, the youngest to hold the post at 43, was entrusted with leading the party during a turbulent phase, where key leaders were facing jail time.

Atishi’s political career

It all began in 2015 when Atishi was appointed as an advisor by the then Education Minister, Manish Sisodia. Over time, she worked on improving Delhi’s education system and renewing its infrastructure, while also becoming an important speaker and spokesperson for the party. This helped her gain recognition.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she made a big mistake by facing BJP leader Gautam Gambhir in East Delhi and lost. Despite this setback, Atishi didn’t give up. She won the Kalkaji seat in the 2020 Delhi elections and took on multiple important roles in the Delhi government. She soon became known as one of the brightest minds in the party, especially for her work on education reforms and policies that helped underprivileged communities.

In September 2024, as the political crisis was mounting, Atishi was appointed as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, replacing Arvind Kejriwal, who was facing political and legal challenges. The move was met with mixed reactions, with some calling her the “temporary CM,” as the chair once occupied by Kejriwal remained vacant in her office, awaiting his return.

In her resignation statement, Atishi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi and her supporters, acknowledging the setback the party had experienced. “I thank the people of Delhi and our party workers who stood strong. We accept the mandate. The war against BJP’s dictatorship and hooliganism will continue. It is a setback, but AAP’s struggle for the people of Delhi and the country will continue,” she said, pointing out that the party’s struggle would continue even though it lost the elections.

The win in Kalkaji for Atishi was bittersweet, as the overall poll results seemed to speak to a devastating loss for the AAP. When the counting continues and BJP surges ahead, Atishi stands firm; “Yes, this may be one step back, but AAP will keep fighting,” she added.

