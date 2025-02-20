Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

Rekha Gupta Thanks BJP
In her first statement on X (formerly Twitter) after her appointment, Gupta expressed gratitude towards the party leadership. “I thank the BJP’s national leadership and the legislature party. #ViksitDelhi,” she wrote. She further assured the public of her commitment to the city’s development, saying, “Your support is my inspiration, and I will remain dedicated to the development of Delhi and public service with full devotion.”
New Cabinet Ministers and Their Portfolios
The newly appointed Delhi Cabinet consists of the following ministers and their respective portfolios:
- Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister) – Finance, Planning, General Administration Department, Women & Child Development, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, Information & Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms. She will also oversee any other department not allocated to other ministers.
- Parvesh Verma – Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), Water, Gurudwara Elections.
- Manjinder Singh Sirsa – Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, Industries.
- Ravindra Kumar Indraj – Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative, Elections.
- Kapil Mishra – Law & Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art & Culture, Language, Tourism.
- Ashish Sood – Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Training & Technical Education.
- Pankaj Kumar Singh – Health & Family Welfare, Transport, Information Technology.
Key Figures in the New Cabinet
The inclusion of senior leaders such as Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra highlights the BJP’s strategy in shaping the new governance model for Delhi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, known for his work in Rajouri Garden, has been assigned crucial portfolios, including Food & Supplies and Environment, while Ashish Sood will oversee Home and Education, two sectors integral to Delhi’s governance.
