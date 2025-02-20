Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

Rekha Gupta has taken charge of Delhi’s Chief Minister, marking a new chapter in the capital’s leadership. With a BJP-backed cabinet in place, the city’s governance gears up for a fresh approach to development and public service.

Rekha Gupta has officially taken charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Atishi. Alongside her appointment, the new Delhi Cabinet has been formed, incorporating key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to lead various ministries. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta Thanks BJP

In her first statement on X (formerly Twitter) after her appointment, Gupta expressed gratitude towards the party leadership. “I thank the BJP’s national leadership and the legislature party. #ViksitDelhi,” she wrote. She further assured the public of her commitment to the city’s development, saying, “Your support is my inspiration, and I will remain dedicated to the development of Delhi and public service with full devotion.”

New Cabinet Ministers and Their Portfolios

The newly appointed Delhi Cabinet consists of the following ministers and their respective portfolios:

Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister) – Finance, Planning, General Administration Department, Women & Child Development, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, Information & Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms. She will also oversee any other department not allocated to other ministers. Parvesh Verma – Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), Water, Gurudwara Elections. Manjinder Singh Sirsa – Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, Industries. Ravindra Kumar Indraj – Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative, Elections. Kapil Mishra – Law & Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art & Culture, Language, Tourism. Ashish Sood – Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Training & Technical Education. Pankaj Kumar Singh – Health & Family Welfare, Transport, Information Technology.

Key Figures in the New Cabinet

The inclusion of senior leaders such as Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra highlights the BJP’s strategy in shaping the new governance model for Delhi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, known for his work in Rajouri Garden, has been assigned crucial portfolios, including Food & Supplies and Environment, while Ashish Sood will oversee Home and Education, two sectors integral to Delhi’s governance.

