Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

Rekha Gupta has taken charge of Delhi’s Chief Minister, marking a new chapter in the capital’s leadership. With a BJP-backed cabinet in place, the city’s governance gears up for a fresh approach to development and public service.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

With a BJP-backed cabinet in place, the city’s governance gears up for a fresh approach to development and public service.


Rekha Gupta has officially taken charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Atishi. Alongside her appointment, the new Delhi Cabinet has been formed, incorporating key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to lead various ministries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta Thanks BJP

In her first statement on X (formerly Twitter) after her appointment, Gupta expressed gratitude towards the party leadership. “I thank the BJP’s national leadership and the legislature party. #ViksitDelhi,” she wrote. She further assured the public of her commitment to the city’s development, saying, “Your support is my inspiration, and I will remain dedicated to the development of Delhi and public service with full devotion.”

New Cabinet Ministers and Their Portfolios

The newly appointed Delhi Cabinet consists of the following ministers and their respective portfolios:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister) – Finance, Planning, General Administration Department, Women & Child Development, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, Information & Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms. She will also oversee any other department not allocated to other ministers.
  2. Parvesh Verma – Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), Water, Gurudwara Elections.
  3. Manjinder Singh Sirsa – Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, Industries.
  4. Ravindra Kumar Indraj – Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative, Elections.
  5. Kapil Mishra – Law & Justice, Labour, Employment, Development, Art & Culture, Language, Tourism.
  6. Ashish Sood – Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Training & Technical Education.
  7. Pankaj Kumar Singh – Health & Family Welfare, Transport, Information Technology.

Key Figures in the New Cabinet

The inclusion of senior leaders such as Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra highlights the BJP’s strategy in shaping the new governance model for Delhi. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, known for his work in Rajouri Garden, has been assigned crucial portfolios, including Food & Supplies and Environment, while Ashish Sood will oversee Home and Education, two sectors integral to Delhi’s governance.

Also Read: Historic Moment For Delhi: Rekha Gupta Sworn In As CM, Announces ₹2,500 Monthly Support For Women|NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

delhi Cabinet Portfolios Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Let Us Work’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Atishi’s Remarks On BJP’s Welfare Plans

‘Let Us Work’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Atishi’s Remarks On BJP’s Welfare Plans

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

What Lies Ahead For Mohalla Clinics As Delhi Cabinet Approves Ayushman Bharat?

What Lies Ahead For Mohalla Clinics As Delhi Cabinet Approves Ayushman Bharat?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports In First House Meeting

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports In First House Meeting

‘Pappu Aur Tappu’: Watch Yogi Adityanath Mocking Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

‘Pappu Aur Tappu’: Watch Yogi Adityanath Mocking Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

Entertainment

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox