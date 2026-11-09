Delhi Child Lights Rocket Firecracker, Instead Of Going Up, Hits Him In Stomach; 10-Year-Old Dies Of Injuries – How Did It Happen?

A Diwali celebration in Delhi’s Narela ended in tragedy after a 10-year-old boy died from injuries sustained while bursting firecrackers on Sunday night. The child was rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital after a firecracker reportedly exploded in his hand, but doctors declared him dead. His family later created a ruckus at the hospital, alleging that medical negligence had cost the boy his life. Police have launched an investigation to establish exactly what exploded and how the incident unfolded.

Delhi child suffers fatal injuries while bursting Diwali crackers

The incident took place in Rajiv Colony, under the Narela police station area of Outer Delhi. According to the family, they were bursting firecrackers after completing Diwali puja on Sunday when the boy was injured.

Family members said the child was attempting to launch a rocket when it struck him in the stomach instead of travelling into the sky. Another account provided to police said a firecracker exploded in his hand, causing injuries that proved fatal.

Delhi family protests at hospital after boy’s death

The injured child was taken to Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared him dead. His death triggered anger among family members, who alleged negligence in the treatment provided at the hospital and protested there.

Delhi Police said they were investigating the type of explosive involved and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are trying to establish the sequence of events that led to the child’s death.

Delhi fire department sends seven tenders to Narela factory blaze

In a separate incident on Sunday, a fire broke out at a rubber factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at around 8:33 pm and sent seven fire tenders to the location.

“A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Narela Industrial Area at 8:33 pm. Acting to it, seven Delhi Fire Service vehicles have been sent to the spot. Cooling operations are going on,” the fire department said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the factory fire. Its cause has not yet been established, and further details are awaited.

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