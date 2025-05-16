Delhi Chokes As AQI Soars To ‘Poor’ After Dust Storm, Visibility Drops Sharply

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm pushed PM10 levels—a key pollutant linked to respiratory illnesses—to dangerous extremes.

A powerful dust storm originating from the Thar Desert swept into Delhi late Wednesday night, blanketing the city and surrounding NCR regions in a thick, choking haze that lasted over 12 hours and triggered a massive pollution surge.

The storm, which developed suddenly, caused a dramatic decline in visibility and PM10 levels to spike well beyond safe limits, catching both residents and meteorological officials off guard.

PM10 Levels Skyrocket Amid Near-Zero Winds

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm pushed PM10 levels—a key pollutant linked to respiratory illnesses—to dangerous extremes. Between 11pm and noon the next day, Delhi’s two active air quality monitoring stations recorded PM10 concentrations hovering around 1,000 µg/m³, with a shocking high of 2,969 µg/m³ at Najafgarh.

For context, the safe limit for PM10 is 100 µg/m³ over 24 hours.

Visibility Collapses, Trapping Dust Over Delhi

Visibility levels nosedived late Wednesday night, dropping from 4,500 metres at 10pm to just 1,200 metres by 11:30pm, and remained low into Thursday morning. With wind speeds falling to 3–7 km/hr, the dust remained suspended over the city well into the next day.

Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani confirmed the storm was caused by 30–40 km/hr winds blowing dust from Rajasthan across Punjab and Haryana into Delhi. “Once the wind slowed, the dust settled in the atmosphere, reducing visibility and air quality,” he explained.

Meteorological Conditions Responsible

The IMD noted that a north-south pressure gradient over northwest India led to the dust-laden winds. This pressure shift mobilized surface-level winds that swept dust from western Rajasthan toward the capital.

Mahesh Palwat, VP at Skymet Weather, added, “This was a classic case of a pre-monsoon dust storm moving from the Thar Desert. Visibility at IGI Airport hit a low of 1,200 metres.”

Pollution Peaks at Monitoring Stations

Data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) confirmed severe pollution spikes. The highest PM10 levels were:

Najafgarh: 2,969 µg/m³ at 8am

Ashok Vihar: 2,396 µg/m³ at 9am

Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) by 4pm Thursday stood at 292 (‘poor’), nearly double the previous day’s 135 (‘moderate’). The last comparable pollution event occurred on May 4, when the AQI touched 232.

Experts Call for Public Protection Measures

Abhishek Kar, senior programme lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), emphasized that such dust storms are common during pre-monsoon months but warned of their health implications.

“These are natural pollution sources. Authorities must prioritize early warnings using IMD and Air Quality Early Warning Systems so that people can wear masks and take preventive steps,” Kar advised.

Temperature Remains High; Rain Forecast

Thursday’s maximum temperature was 40.6°C, a degree above the seasonal norm. For Friday, the IMD has forecast light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50 km/hr, with daytime highs ranging between 40°C to 42°C.

Storm Sparks Political Blame Game

The haze soon turned into a political flashpoint. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led administration, claiming air pollution during the AAP’s governance was never this severe in May. He referenced private apps showing AQI as high as 500.

AAP leader Atishi added that CPCB data showed AQI had not crossed 243 on May 15 between 2022–2024. “Where is the environment minister now?” she asked.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa countered, blaming the AAP for contributing to the city’s pollution mess. “AAP should be renamed the ‘Aage Aaye Pollution’ party. While they allowed pollution to flourish, we are focused on cleaning it,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.

