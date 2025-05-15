Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Delhi Chokes In May With AQI Trespassing 500, AAP Slams BJP’s Rule

The national capital witnessed a staggering rise in air pollution levels this May, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the hazardous mark of 500, sparking widespread public concern and political blame games.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that such high AQI levels had never been recorded during its tenure in Delhi. The party directly blamed the BJP, stating that under its current administrative influence, Delhiites are now “forced to breathe toxic air.”

AAP alleged that environmental safeguards, which were once firmly in place, have been overlooked or dismantled in recent months. While no official statement has been issued by BJP in response, the issue has rapidly gained traction online, with residents expressing worry over the health impact of the increasingly poor air quality.

Experts have noted that while winter months typically witness spikes in pollution, such alarming levels in May—when warmer temperatures are expected to disperse pollutants—suggest a serious lapse in environmental regulation and monitoring.

Health authorities have advised people to limit outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

