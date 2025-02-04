Delhi CM Atishi Booked Under Disobedience Charges Hours Before Assembly Polls: What To Know

With just hours to go before Delhi votes, a high-voltage political clash has erupted as Chief Minister Atishi faces a police case. The AAP leader, accused of violating the election code, has hit back, alleging bias by authorities.

With less than 24 hours remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, a police case has been registered against Chief Minister Atishi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and candidate from Kalkaji has been booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Govindpuri police station.

Alleged Assault on Police Officer

Delhi Police, in a post on X, stated that Atishi was present at Fateh Singh Marg with a group of 50-70 supporters and around 10 vehicles. According to the police, the group was instructed to disperse in compliance with the election code of conduct but allegedly refused to do so.

The case was reportedly filed following an incident in which one of Atishi’s supporters allegedly slapped a police officer who was recording a video of the Chief Minister’s convoy. The altercation led to the immediate registration of a case against the AAP leader.

Atishi Slams Election Commission and Delhi Police

Responding strongly to the case against her, Atishi accused the Election Commission and police of bias. She alleged that the family members of her opponent, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, were openly violating the Model Code of Conduct, yet no action was being taken against them.

“The Election Commission is unbelievable. Ramesh Bidhuri’s family members are openly flouting the model code of conduct, and there is no action. I complained to the police and the Election Commission, and instead, they registered a case against me,” she stated in a post on X.

Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Authorities of Favoring BJP

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in, alleging that the Delhi Police and Election Commission were supporting the BJP while targeting AAP.

“It is now the official stand of Delhi Police and the Election Commission to back BJP’s hooliganism against AAP and shield them as they distribute liquor and money. If anyone tries to stop them, they will be booked for obstructing government work,” Kejriwal said.

Police Defends Action Against Atishi

NDTV reported quoting sources within the police stated that Atishi and her supporters were moving through the Govindpuri locality after official canvassing hours had ended. They also claimed that Atishi engaged in an argument with the executive magistrate in charge of the flying squad—a team responsible for cracking down on poll code violations.

The developments come at a crucial juncture, with the Delhi Assembly elections set to take place within hours. The incident has added further political tension to an already heated electoral battle in the capital.

